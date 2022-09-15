Inside Politics: Loan forgiveness that is unforgiving

An estimated 43 million Americans received welcome news a few weeks ago regarding their student loan debt. Turns out they won’t have to pay the full freight thanks to an historic measure that will forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in debt. Just how many billions ranges wildly. The White House estimates it will cost $240 billion over the next 10 years. Other models peg the total cost at more than twice that. Regardless, eligible recipients can receive up to $10,000 in debt cancellation, or up to $20,000 if they received Pell Grants. Given that total student loan debt in America is somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.7 trillion, the move won’t wipe America’s slate clean, but it will bring much needed relief to millions of Americans and thousands of Idahoans.

Polls show the action by the Biden administration to forgive at least some student loan debt for low and middle-income recipients is widely popular with between 51 and 60-percent approval. However, there are concerns. Nearly 60-percent believe the loan forgiveness will make inflation worse. About one-third of respondents in another poll think student loan forgiveness should be limited to those in need. Nearly 40-percent of those polled by an Economist/YouGov survey oppose the measure entirely. And, as you can imagine, about half of people who already paid off their student loans disapprove.

Oh, and this is a one-time deal. If you receive a student loan after reading this, you don’t qualify. Just this week, Idaho Governor Brad Little joined about two-dozen other governors demanding this action be rescinded.

Personally, I’m conflicted. I am one of those people who put myself through law school with student loans and money I earned working 30+ hours a week all three years I was there. Upon graduation, I owed about $47,000 in student loan debt, which I paid off in full several years ago. That being said, I am not one those people who begrudge low and middle-income Idahoans receiving student loan relief. The average Idaho borrower owes around $32,000 in student loans, so the relief package is significant for those who qualify.

While I missed out, I was not raised to be a victim, and I don’t intend to start now.

However, I do agree it’s unfair. There are millions of working-class Americans who either couldn’t afford to go to college in the first place, or decided college wasn’t for them. There are thousands of construction workers, carpenters, electricians and plumbers in Idaho who fall under that umbrella. Even though they are more educated than most people who graduated college (in my opinion), they likely don’t qualify for any debt relief under this measure. If you’re one of those people and you’re ticked off, I don’t blame you.

Those workers do have an avenue for debt relief. Unfortunately, it’s called Bankruptcy. I was a Bankruptcy Trustee in Idaho for about seven years and saw hundreds of blue-collar Idahoans come through the system. On a purely economic level, it’s not a bad deal. Bankruptcy allows you to discharge most, if not all, of your debts. Furthermore, in Idaho, debtors can keep up to $10,000 worth of “tools of the trade.” I actually advised a Twin Falls lawyer on this issue back in 2020 who worked to quadruple the exemption. In case you’re wondering, it’s nearly impossible to discharge student loan debt in bankruptcy. In other words, working class Americans may benefit more from the Bankruptcy system, but those who struggle under student loan debt get almost no relief.

So, where does that leave us?

On one hand, you have millions of Americans benefitting from a program they otherwise would not receive under the Bankruptcy system. On the other hand, you have millions of Americans who may benefit more from the Bankruptcy system, but have to go through the stress, humiliation and expense of filing for bankruptcy.

If you’re in the latter group and think this is a slap in the face, I hear you. This dichotomy is emblematic of so many divisions in our state and in our country. It’s reasonable to be ticked off.

Fixing America’s post-High School education system is nothing new. Whether it’s college or career-technical training, it should be free or low-cost to EVERYONE. Such a measure would be the most pro-business, pro-Capitalism, pro-American thing we could do, and it could lift millions out of poverty. While I don’t necessarily oppose the Biden student loan forgiveness program, I feel it’s a one-time fix that leaves too many people out in the cold and does not address the overall problem.

I find it ironic they call it “loan forgiveness” when the system is so unforgiving for too many people.