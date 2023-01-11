INSIDE POLITICS: Little puts 'Idaho First' — finally. It’s better late than never.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little kicked off the 2023 legislative session this week with a strange proclamation. He actually wants to put “Idaho First.”

It only took him four years and an easy reelection campaign to prioritize his own state’s interests over — I don’t know, Oregon? Washington?

I guess it’s better late than never, but given Little’s reluctance to bring bold improvements to the lives of average Idahoans until he is forced to, color me skeptical that he will actually put Idahoans first.

I’m hopeful though, because the people of Idaho have taken charge of their own destiny when their governor and state legislators have refused to.

The highlight of Little’s State of the State address was, of course, a little bit of old news. Idaho will invest $410 million in public schools and job training programs. It’s about time.

This is the biggest step Idaho has taken in recent memory to bring capitalism and opportunity back to our great state. It’s the biggest policy initiative since Medicaid Expansion and it will — hopefully — benefit working Idahoans and their children from Sandpoint to Idaho Falls.

The thing this education initiative and Medicaid Expansion have in common is you. The people of Idaho made both of those things happen. You did it by putting both issues on a statewide ballot and forcing lawmakers like Little to act.

When you put Idaho and Idahoans first ahead of out-of-state interests, you forced Little to sign Medicaid Expansion into law, and now, embark on an ambitious education policy which will benefit all Idahoans.

Among the goals of Idaho’s Education initiative is to make starting teacher pay is among the highest in the nation — top 10 is the aim.

According to Little, that amounts to an average pay raise of $6,300 for Idaho public school teachers. In a state with among the lowest wages and per capita wealth, that’s nothing to sneeze at. God knows, Idaho’s teachers are long overdue for such a pay bump.

Having talked about education issues with literally hundreds of Idahoans over the last five years, I can tell you teacher pay is top of mind for a lot of parents. They understand that Idaho has lost way too many educators over the years to states with better pay and benefits. It’s good to know Governor Little finally got the message.

Little’s new “Idaho First” idea also includes investments in infrastructure. This has to be music to the ears of Magic Valley residents — especially farmers — who have suffered from substandard roads and bridges for years. The region could also use improvements in broadband capacity.

What Little didn’t tell you is that Idaho will get a boost in infrastructure dollars from the bipartisan federal Infrastructure Bill passed by Congress in 2021. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Idaho is expected to receive $2.2 billion over five years for highways and bridges and $355 million for clean water projects.

So, when it comes to infrastructure, “Idaho First” kicks in after the feds have taken action “first.”

Again, better late than never. Infrastructure improvements benefit all Idahoans and Idaho businesses. I just wish our elected state leaders didn’t have to wait around for the feds to take the initiative.

I am optimistic about Idaho’s future in a way that I haven’t been before. Not because our governor finally wants to put our state first, but because the people of Idaho continue to fight for our neighbors, our communities and our state. Two of the biggest policy initiatives of our generation came from you and your voices. You’ve been putting "Idaho First" for years.

It’s a tough job, but somebody has to do it if our state leaders won’t.

When a governor has to remind you he’s putting you first, it would be reasonable for you to be suspicious. That being said, so long as the people of Idaho are around to make sure Little keeps his promise, I feel some semblance of confidence.