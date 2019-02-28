Idaho’s history may not be as long as other states, but it is just as rich and important. Our forefathers and mothers came from the east, west, north and south to make a living in what eventually became the Gem State. What our ancestors lacked in resources, they made up for in grit and determination. In the end, Idaho Territory became the State of Idaho in 1890 and today it is the fastest growing state in the nation.
Along the way, settlers established towns and cities throughout the state. They built homes, started farms and ranches and constructed buildings which stand to this very day. Preserving Idaho’s history is important to advancing our state’s prospects for the future. If we don’t learn from our past successes and failures, we are doomed to be stuck in the mud. We must do all we can to preserve and enhance our historic buildings so our children can see and learn about what makes Idaho the state it is today.
That is why I voted last week to pass House Bill 157. The legislation would allow 13 theaters across Idaho which were built before 1950 and are also listed on the National Register of Historic Places to sell beer and wine at events. That would include the Schubert Theater in Gooding which will turn 100-years-old next year. The theater was built in 1920 by former Idaho Governor and U.S. Senator Frank Gooding. It started showing “talkies” in 1930. Over the years, the theater fell into disrepair until a non-profit organization started restoring it in 2016. They hope to reopen the theater as a community event center. According to a Times-News article, “it would be used for movie screenings, dinner and theater events, community performances, dance and music lessons, and family and school reunions.”
The Schubert Theater is an important part of downtown Gooding — just like the Egyptian Theatre is a vital part of downtown Boise, or the Colonial Theater is to Idaho Falls and the Panida Theater is to Sandpoint. It is important we preserve these monuments to the past so future generations may continue to enjoy and learn from them.
I admit I may be a little biased on this issue. As a young woman, I had a job at the Schubert Theater. Gooding also remains my hometown, my place of business and one of the towns I represent in the Idaho State Legislature. That being said, I know many of my fellow legislators make their homes in the 13 towns and cities where these historic theaters are located. Many of those localities are Idaho small towns which would benefit from House Bill 157 and the added revenue it would bring to our historic buildings.
It’s ironic that many of the structures, which would benefit from serving beer and wine to patrons, opened their doors during Prohibition. However, it’s 2019. History moves on and evolves. It’s only fair that these jewels of small-town Idaho have a level playing field with other entertainment venues. The added revenue will ensure that Idaho’s history is not only preserved, but will thrive.
While House Bill 157 has passed through the House, please let your State Senators know that you value Idaho’s history and want to see it preserved on Main Street for generations to come. We owe it to our towns, our families and our state.
