Inside Politics: Let Every Idahoan Participate in Our Legislature

Idaho voters expect their legislators to actually be present at the statehouse to debate serious issues that affect all of us. In turn, every citizen has a right to view the proceedings, communicate their views and participate in public hearings. Citizen involvement is expected by the people of Idaho and encouraged by our Federal and State Constitutions. To honor these promises the legislature must provide options in times of emergency – like now. Utah has some ideas we should consider.

The first concern is for individual legislators and members of the public and family members who are at high risk for Covid-19. There may be as many as 15 House legislators in this category. They may be conservatives or progressives, old or young, but our system encourages and promotes their participation. Regardless of how they vote, or what they say, they have a right and obligation to participate. Not even a global pandemic should prevent their participation if possible.