Inside Politics: Let Every Idahoan Participate in Our Legislature

Idaho voters expect their legislators to actually be present at the statehouse to debate serious issues that affect all of us. In turn, every citizen has a right to view the proceedings, communicate their views and participate in public hearings. Citizen involvement is expected by the people of Idaho and encouraged by our Federal and State Constitutions. To honor these promises the legislature must provide options in times of emergency – like now. Utah has some ideas we should consider.
The first concern is for individual legislators and members of the public and family members who are at high risk for Covid-19. There may be as many as 15 House legislators in this category. They may be conservatives or progressives, old or young, but our system encourages and promotes their participation. Regardless of how they vote, or what they say, they have a right and obligation to participate. Not even a global pandemic should prevent their participation if possible.
Second, legislators should conform with emergency health declarations such as limits on the number of people congregating in one place indoors. Failure to respect limits could result in many people getting sick. While the disease may not ultimately be life threatening, illness can significantly disrupt the process. Furthermore, most legislators travel back to their home districts on weekends. If the legislature is not following safety recommendations, there is a higher risk of legislators unknowingly bringing Covid-19 to their communities and increasing infections in every corner of the state.
The Utah legislative model provides some solutions. Utah has laws allowing alternative meeting methods. The entire legislature convened virtually in April. On June 16th, the legislature convened again and allowed members to participate via videoconference and others to appear in the chambers. Committee hearings have proceeded with virtual participation. The bottom line is, each legislator participates and the public has a method to get involved. Other state legislatures, like Wyoming, are convening sessions virtually as well. Nationwide, most legislatures are taking steps to modify their proceedings according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Today, thousands of Idahoans are meeting through video-conferencing apps. We are adapting and learning how to use these communication methods efficiently. Businesses, journalists, courts, advocacy groups, trades and organizations are using video apps effectively and often. The Idaho State Legislature can follow suit.
Make no mistake, the in-person legislature should always be used except where there is a serious, dangerous emergency. Our legislative services office says they can handle virtual participation under existing contracts. The Attorney General has informally advised it is constitutional. My proposal last session for virtual meetings was well received but too late for consideration. Next year, we should prioritize this problem and let every Idahoan participate to the fullest extent possible.
John Gannon is a Democratic Representative from Boise who proposed legislation late in the session to give the legislature an option to meet virtually in an emergency.
