The will of the people is being threatened all over the county by their elected leaders. This year, Michigan lawmakers are severely curtailing the increased minimum wage voters approved in November. Florida’s newly-elected governor is seeking to delay implementation of an amendment to restore voting rights to felons who have served their time. According to the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center, legislators from 24 states have filed more than 100 bills designed to reverse winning ballot measures over just the past two years.
Idaho’s elected leaders could be next. And they could take healthcare away from tens of thousands of Idahoans.
Proposition 2 – which brought Medicaid expansion to the Gem State – won in a landslide. Sixty-one percent of the voters decided they wanted $400 million in federal dollars to come back to Idaho to make communities stronger and healthier and create thousands of new jobs. Despite that, elements within the state legislature are already working to thwart one of the most popular ballot measures in the country.
The reasons for defying the clear will of the people are varied. They range from the philosophical to the fiscal. Whatever the ideological reasons for overturning Medicaid expansion, they’ve been debunked for the reasons noted above and more: stronger families, more stability for rural hospitals, and a huge economic investment in Idaho. A state-sponsored study even shows that Medicaid Expansion will pay for itself after a few years as state and local catastrophic funds draw down.
That leaves the fiscal part of the equation. Medicaid expansion will require start-up costs, which will no doubt flummox the many legislators who lack a long-term vision for Idaho. The solution, while not simple, is well within our means: Let Big Tobacco pay for it.
Among the pots of money administered by our elected leaders is something called the Millennium Fund. It takes payments from the Tobacco companies as part of the master settlement agreement reached years ago with nearly four-dozen states. Idaho’s cut is supposed to be just under $800 million over 25 years. Although the statute governing the Millennium Fund does not put many restrictions on what the money can be spent on, it’s supposed to be used for smoking-cessation and prevention programs, substance abuse treatment and related initiatives.
Those are good objectives. Idaho smokers cost taxpayers a little over $500 million a year in healthcare costs, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. The Centers for Disease Control notes that smoking remains the leading cause of preventable deaths and disabilities in America.
While the millions expended by the Millennium Fund have been helpful in the overall health of Idaho, Medicaid expansion is a game-changer: $400 million in federal funds coming back to us. Tens of thousands of Idahoans gaining access to healthcare. Thousands of jobs created. The pure impact of Proposition 2 is massive. What’s more, we get it for 10 percent down. The feds cover Medicaid expansion on a 90/10 basis, which could make this the biggest investment in Idaho we’ve seen in a generation or more.
Using tobacco payments to fund Medicaid expansion start-up costs makes sense for a number of reasons. First, the money is there. Whether you agree philosophically with the settlement with Big Tobacco, it’s a done deal. The settlement was legal and the payments are being made. Second, tapping the Millennium Fund does not involve raising taxes, which could be a deal-breaker for many of our more short-sighted legislators. Finally, using Big Tobacco money to bring quality healthcare to 60,000 or more Idahoans is a wise and appropriate use of that money. Over the years, states and municipalities have used their tobacco money for everything from plugging budget shortfalls, to renovating jails, to – wait for it—helping tobacco farmers. Some entities have even issued bonds backed by tobacco payments. By comparison, using Idaho’s settlement money to get Medicaid expansion off the ground is not such a stretch.
Some of our legislators will argue that using Millennium Fund money to kick-start Medicaid Expansion will take dollars away from the programs designed to prevent smoking and drug abuse in the first place. It would be a stronger point if the money were being used for the bogus or even illegal healthcare programs proposed over the last couple of years. However, Medicaid Expansion is a legitimate and effective healthcare option that has the added value of being popular with the voters. The $13 million being allocated by the Millennium Fund for smoking/substance-cessation programs this year is a drop in the bucket compared to what Medicaid Expansion will bring to Idaho.
If your elected leaders won’t respect your vote, it may be time to find new elected leaders – but that’s a discussion for another day. In the meantime, Idaho lawmakers looking for a relatively clean and affordable way to fund start-up costs for Medicaid Expansion need look no further than Big Tobacco. A declining industry could bring a healthy new jolt to Idaho’s future.
I say stick them with the check.
