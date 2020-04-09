Inside Politics: Legislature’s Priorities Aren’t Serving Idahoans

Idaho can have the brightest future possible when we are inclusive and ensure everyone has opportunities to contribute to the success of their community. Unfortunately, our state is moving away from these ideals. It is a dark day when the governor signs three discriminatory bills into law at once, as he did last week.

House bill 440 removes protections that help level the playing for women and people of color seeking employment with public entities. House bill 500 requires girls to prove their gender to participate in high school sports through a genital exam, DNA test, or testosterone test. House bill 509 bans all Idahoans from changing the gender marker on their birth certificate, which is a direct violation of a recent court order and will prevent transgender Idahoans from having a birth certificate that accurately represents their identity.

The Legislature’s focus on discriminatory legislation will harm the targeted people most profoundly, including transgender children and adults, people of color, and women. But, all Idahoans will pay a price. All of us who want every member of our community to be valued saw repeated attacks on people we care about. All of us who want Idaho to garner respect saw our state’s reputation tarnished yet again in the national media. All of us who want Idaho to have a thriving, resilient economy will feel the impact. Companies across the state warned that these bills send the message we are a hostile place to do business. And we will all pay the price in millions of tax dollars as the state defends unconstitutional laws in court.