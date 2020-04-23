Inside Politics: Leaders Must Lead During Global Pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It came as a huge relief last week when governor Little announced the extension of the stay-at-home order and that upcoming decisions to “re-open” business should be done based on the best scientific information available. Our current health care systems are not overwhelmed yet thanks to most Idahoans following CDC guidelines to stay at home, social distance, wash hands, and wear masks in public. If we want to continue to safeguard public health, we must stay vigilant in these actions to reduce the number of severely ill patients and deaths.

This was a difficult decision to make and a difficult one to follow. Lives are being disrupted all over the state. Families can’t pay bills, people are sick, socially isolated, and discouraged. However, we must use that Idaho resiliency and discipline to make conservative decisions to increase public safety and reduce severe illness and death.

It is unsettling to see outright misinformation and incendiary remarks from some of my colleagues across the aisle encouraging Idahoans to defy these orders. A disease knows no political affiliation nor business principles. The governor’s extension of his order came in the wake of the deadliest day we have seen in our nation, and businesses nationwide are making tough decisions to protect their communities.