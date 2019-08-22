Casting unpopular votes is never a pleasant experience for any lawmaker – regardless of what level of government they serve. What makes it worse is they must do it in the glare of public scrutiny. Whether it’s on the floor of the House or in a city council chamber, lawmakers must look their constituents in the eye and vote. They do so knowing their decision may elicit groans, boos or something worse come election day. If given a choice between checking their email after an unpopular vote or receiving a root canal, I’d lay 50-50 odds on the root canal for many legislators.
However, once the vote is cast, it’s over. Lawmakers, if they choose, can duck their constituents and the press alike and never talk publicly about their vote again. Whether that’s good political strategy or not is debatable, but it’s an option. That’s why I was thrilled to see 20 state legislators representing more than a dozen legislative districts either attend or participate in Reclaim Idaho’s statewide #IdahoSpeaks Town Hall Series on Idaho’s ballot initiative rights this month. Perhaps no vote was less popular this past session than a “yes” vote for Senate Bill 1159.
That legislation would have virtually repealed Idaho’s constitutionally-protected citizen initiative right which has been on the books for more than a century. The measure barely got through the House and Senate before Governor Little mercifully vetoed the bill. Had he signed it, the Courts would no doubt be knee-deep in legal arguments over signature requirements, time limits and legislative districts. A newspaper report earlier this year detailed the thousands of emails and communications that flowed into lawmakers’ mailboxes in opposition to S1159. It was about as popular as the aforementioned root canal.
Despite this, legislators from all over the state – those who voted for the bill and those who voted against it – had the guts to show up in front of packed rooms and explain their votes. Perhaps no lawmaker walked into a bigger lion’s den than Senator Mary Souza of Coeur d’Alene. The room at that city’s public library drew more than 160 people. It was literally standing room only. While credit is also due to her fellow District 4 legislators (Reps. Paul Amador and Jim Addis – both of whom voted against S1159), Senator Souza was fairly vocal about her support for limiting initiative rights during and after the session. While she could have come up with an excuse not to attend, she didn’t. She defended her vote and intimated that more legislation to further restrict initiative rights will be in the offing in 2020.
Similar recognition is due to a slew of Eastern Idaho lawmakers who participated in the Idaho Falls event. In all, seven participated, two others sat in the audience. While they enjoyed relative safety in numbers (the majority of them voted in favor of restricting the ballot initiative) they still had to explain their votes in front of about 100 people – almost none of whom were thrilled by what they heard. Many of the lawmakers stayed afterward to talk one-on-one with voters about the issue.
By doing so, it’s probably safe to assume their inboxes were a little thinner when they got home.
Magic Valley Reps. Laurie Lickley, Linda Hartgen and Sen. Michelle Stennett all attended the Twin Falls Town Hall. (They all voted against S1159 and didn’t participate, but they sat in the audience.)
While I strongly disagree with those who voted to wipe out Idaho’s initiative rights, and oppose any measure to further restrict the right going forward, I for one have to tip my proverbial hat to all the legislators who had the guts to come out to the town halls and explain their votes in front of a crowd where those votes were especially unpopular. While lawmakers can’t escape their constituents when they vote in a public committee hearing or on the Senate floor, there is nothing requiring them to come out on a summer evening and defend what most in the audience see as indefensible.
While showing up at a Town Hall likely won’t land any of these lawmakers in Volume 2 of Profiles in Courage, it’s a refreshing sight in a time when “courage” and “lawmaker” rarely go hand-in-hand. There’s at least something to be said for that.
