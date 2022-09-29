Inside Politics: Just think it, and it will be true

It has come to light recently that simply thinking something into existence can make it true. Whether it’s declassifying national security documents or determining your net worth, apparently, the power of thought is a real thing. As a former Bankruptcy Trustee, I find that curious, but it seems that when my parents said I could do anything I put my mind to, they were making a literal statement.

With that in mind, I would encourage all Idahoans to think the following ideas into existence:

Capitalism Returns to Idaho: Idaho lawmakers commit to investing in public schools, universal Pre-K and post-High School education and career-technical training. As a result, Idaho becomes a hot bed for innovation and entrepreneurship where high-paying jobs are the norm and everyone wants to jump on board the Idaho Express. Capitalism lifts Idaho out of the Poor State doldrums and brings opportunity to everyone regardless of their zip code.

Infrastructure Improves Rural Idaho: The Magic Valley has the best roads, bridges and broadband internet in the state of Idaho. Truckers, farmers, and school buses can glide along brand-new byways to bring their goods, services and students to destinations where prosperity reigns. Along the way, every Idahoan from Gooding to Kooskia has quality internet access to conduct business or just play Wordle. Technology levels the playing field for every Idahoan regardless of their zip code.

Every Idahoan has a Shot at Success: Whether you’re a man or woman, black/brown or white, gay or straight, Idaho fosters a culture where every resident has an equal opportunity for success – however you define that term. Rather than being angry and scared and locking their doors in the middle of the day, Idahoans embrace opportunity, prosperity and people – regardless of their zip code.

Librarians Aren’t Jailed: As Idahoans, we trust our parents to police what our kids read or don’t read. We don’t put that responsibility on librarians and we certainly don’t jail them for checking out books. Idahoans are strong enough and tough enough to raise their kids without the legislature getting involved in policing library books and making criminals out of librarians – regardless of their zip code.

Idahoans are Nice to one Another: Whether you’re a Right Wing Party member, Republican, Democrat or Independent, you treat fellow Idahoans with respect and kindness. Assuming you’ve thought through your political ideology, and not simply been spoon-fed through Facebook, you are friendly with people whose political views do not ally with your own. Right-wing men don’t berate Democratic female candidates on their front lawn. Left Wing men don’t mow down suspected Right-wingers with their car. And no one tries to stage a coup at the U.S. Capitol to try and overturn an election – regardless of your zip code.

Idaho Toughens Up: We no longer raise our kids to be scared, angry and dejected about the future. We raise them to love our state, our country and our prospects for the future. Granted, we probably have to think really hard about the above items before that can happen, but Idaho raises the next generation to be self-sufficient, optimistic and tough enough to withstand the set-backs that drive too many young Idahoans out of the state – from all zip codes.

If we think really hard about all of these issues, perhaps we can make them come true. The power of the mind is truly an amazing thing – especially now. Apparently.

If you’re not buying the “thinking” method to success, there is an action you can take to start Idaho on the road toward prosperity and security.

Stop voting for a Right Wing Party that continues to make Idaho poor, scared and angry, and start voting again for the people who made Idaho a destination for hope and optimism for Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike.

Simply thinking it may not get the job done, but giving Idahoans the tools to turn their ideas into reality may lift our state into prosperity, success and security. While we can’t think the Right Wing Party out of existence, we can vote for Democrats, real Republicans and Independents who love Idaho and care about our children’s future in our state.

Just think really hard about what that would look like.

Regardless of your zip code.