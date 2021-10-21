Inside Politics: Just Answer the Door

We are entering that time of year when complete strangers ring our doorbells and knock on our doors, and want something in return for doing so. No, I’m not talking about Trick-or-Treaters, but rather volunteers for political candidates and ballot issues. However annoying you may find this annual ritual (remember when it wasn’t such a strange thing to have people knock on your door?), Just keep the following principles in mind. We’ll all be better off for it.

Be Kind. Regardless of your political affiliation, just hear them out. The people knocking on your doors for a political candidate or cause are just regular people. They’re not paid for what they do, and yet they do it because they value the Democratic process, not to mention the people/issues they’re advocating for. They do so knowing that along the way, they’re probably going to get yelled at by some crank who doesn’t want to miss the Final Jeopardy question.

Don’t be one of those angry people. Nobody likes you.

Life is too short. It’s fine if you don’t agree with a candidate or cause on philosophical differences, but don’t be a jerk about it. You embarrass yourselves and our State by acting that way. Be kind. Fellow Idahoans are taking time out of their day to knock on your door. Treat them like a neighbor, because chances are good that they are one.

Be Open-Minded. None of us are so busy that we can’t take a few minutes out of our day to listen to a viewpoint we may not agree with. Remember, we live in Idaho, which is a Poor State. I don’t know about you, but if someone comes to my door with a plan to open up Idaho for business, or to solve the property tax crisis, I’m going to listen. I don’t care what party they represent. If they have a plan to make working Idahoans prosperous, I’m all ears. You should be too. Instead of rejecting that knock on your door, embrace it. You might be surprised by the common ground that exists between Idaho Democrats, Republicans and even Right-Wing Party (RWP) members.

Be Strong and Independent. One of the things I liked about being a (former lifetime) Republican was the feeling that we were the strong and independent party. We didn’t take as gospel what our leaders told us. Historically, we were independent thinkers who challenged political orthodoxy when it didn’t make sense. We weren’t afraid of voting for the other party if we thought they had better ideas.

Obviously, that’s all changed with the emergence of the RWP, but that doesn’t mean it has to stay that way. Have the strength to question your party’s marching orders. One way you can do that is by having an honest and civil conversation with a volunteer who may represent a candidate from a different party. Find out what they would do to bring prosperity to Idaho, protect our public lands from out-of-state billionaires and jump-start our schools. Ask them about the issues that matter most to you. I bet you’ll find those volunteers to be well-informed and friendly – and they just might tell you something that prompts you to re-think your stance on an issue. Stranger things have happened.

Answer the Door. Of course, none of this can happen until you answer the door. And, just so you know, when volunteers knock on your door, they are not “soliciting” – they aren’t trying to sell you anything or ask for money. What they are asking for is just a few minutes of your time.

You might be surprised how valuable those few minutes turn out to be. So, just answer the door. We’ll all be better off for it.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

