I had the honor last weekend to be the keynote speaker at the Bannock County Democratic Party’s annual banquet.

As an Idaho Democrat, I was particularly honored because I feel more at home in Southern Idaho than my ultra-liberal neighborhood in Boise. Bannock County Democrats are, in my opinion, the heart and soul of the Democratic Party in our great state and represent the values of the majority of Idahoans. They’re not whiners, they’re winners. They slug it out in purple and red neighborhoods year after year, and that's made their candidates and volunteers tough as nails.

The same could be said of Democrats throughout Southern Idaho who are forced to swim against the tide just to be competitive.

It's about time Democrats in the rest of the state took their cues from Bannock County and Southern Idaho.

The Bannock County Democratic Gala is named in honor of the legendary Richard Stallings, who represented Idaho in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1985 to 1993. He told a story about how he stood toe-to-toe with President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office about not funding the Contras in Nicaragua (for our younger readers, look it up. It was kind of a big deal). Idaho elected Stallings multiple times based on the strength of his character, rather than his political party.

Like many successful Idaho Democrats who win in purple and red districts, he was able to connect with voters on a personal level. That allowed them to look past the letter in front of his name and vote for the man rather than the party.

Those are the kind of candidates Idaho Democrats should invest in, and volunteer for.

I bring this up because now is the time for candidates and volunteers to get back to work. The 2023 legislative session is over. As I noted in last week’s column, there is a lot to be concerned about if you’re an Idaho Democrat, Independent or REAL Republican.

However, as I argued, those voters also saw a lot of victories on the issues of investing in public schools, Medicaid expansion, ballot initiative rights and property taxes. The core of all those issues can be found in Idaho Democratic values. However, all of that can be lost in the snap of a finger if we don’t remain diligent, and shift our focus toward flipping seats in the Legislature. Those gains will not be found in my neighborhood, but rather in the purple and red districts where the majority share Idaho Democratic values of freedom, family and prosperity for all.

It's time to get back to work.

First off, if you’re a volunteer knocking on doors in baby blue districts, it’s time to graduate. Your skills and hard work are needed by candidates whose only goal is the flip seats. If you can find a candidate like that (and there are plenty to choose from), you will get more out of a single afternoon than you will knocking on doors for a month in my neighborhood. Let the new generation of volunteers patrol my block so they can get their feet wet, while you venture out into a district where your abilities will actually make a difference.

Second, donors. I am one of you. I fancy myself a value investor who likes getting a good deal as much as the next person. If you’re not investing in candidates trying to flip seats, or hang onto seats in purple and red districts, you may as well set your money on fire. Invest in candidates who are dedicated to eradicating radicalism in our state. It is the single biggest danger Idaho faces right now, and it’s only going to get worse if you keep giving money to candidates in safe districts. You will get much more bang for your buck by investing in candidates like the ones in Bannock County and their counterparts throughout the state.

If you choose to invest in an organization, you should insist your money go toward helping those candidates. That’s what I do.

The 2023 legislative session may have left a bad taste in the mouths of the majority of Idahoans. But, if all we do is sit around and maintain the status quo, things will be even worse next year.

And the year after that.

Time to get back to work.