Inside Politics: It's time to address Idaho's housing crisis

Idaho continues to make national news for its booming real estate market as people flock to the Gem State in droves, causing home values and rental costs to skyrocket.

As a result, people who’ve lived here for generations are being forced to move to other states. In some cases, Idahoans are losing their housing and becoming homeless for the very first time. We can’t afford to ignore this growing crisis any longer, especially when mechanisms are already in place to help address the issue. One simple solution is to invest in Idaho’s Housing Trust Fund.

Established in the early ‘90s, the fund was created as a way to support affordable housing developments. At the time, the state was experiencing a similar period of unprecedented growth, prompting legislators to take action. But no appropriations were ever allocated. Without a dedicated revenue stream, the fund cannot be utilized.

+7 Affording to live: Renters struggle amid pandemic, tight housing market Families all across the Magic Valley are dealing with rising rents, competitive application processes and evictions. In addition, low-income rental housing has waitlists in excess of two years.

If the state puts money into the fund — which could be a mix of state and federal revenue — it could be used to enable and empower local governments across Idaho to create tailored solutions to boost housing supply and lower cost for all citizens in their communities.