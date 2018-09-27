As legislators, we deal with facts and figures about our state, the economy and how our communities are faring. However, facts and figures don’t tell the whole story about the friends and neighbors we all value so much.
For instance, Idaho left 7,000 STEM-related jobs unfilled last year, resulting in $450 million in unclaimed wages statewide. Those are easy — and bleak — numbers to understand. But underlying those statistics are real people: families that are struggling to pay the mortgage, children who cannot afford to go to school beyond 12th grade, and a generation of Idahoans whose talent may go untapped.
Just last year, the Governor’s very own Workforce Development Task Force lamented the “especially worrisome” future Idaho faces if it does not act now to cultivate and train its workforce. It warned that Idaho could be a “talent exporter” and risks losing businesses to better trained states. But what is lost in those 28 pages of economic analysis are the people we see and talk to everyday. The words “friend,” “neighbor” and “children” do not appear anywhere in the report. Admittedly, those words may be out of place in such a formal document, but for people like us who are elected by the people of Idaho, we cannot ignore the faces and voices behind those numbers.
Faced with some of the lowest wages per capita, the greatest need for a skilled workforce and the fastest growing population in the nation, it’s time we started considering and accepting ideas on how to pull our state up no matter where they come from. For the benefit of our families, our friends and our children, we have to break the divide that is preventing our fellow Idahoans from realizing their potential.
We are proud of the fact that so many people in Gooding, Blaine, Lincoln and Camas Counties know us. The reason for that is simple: We’ve met them at their front doors. We’ve shaken their hands and looked them in the eye all over our district. We’ve listened to their concerns and offered our own ideas. When we’re not pounding the pavement, we’re talking to the people we represent on the phone — teachers, construction workers, farmers and so many others who live and work in our communities. That may sound corny to some, but if we are going to have a prosperous future, and one in which Idahoans work together to create healthy communities, that’s where it has to start. On a neighbor’s front porch listening, talking and sharing ideas, and then pursuing the course which will benefit the people of Idaho.
Facts and figures are useful tools in making decisions, but at the end of the day they don’t always reflect the real people behind the numbers. We continue to believe in the talent and potential of the men and women in our district and throughout Idaho. That’s why we must treat each other as fellow Idahoans first, and prioritize Idaho families in every day decisions and legislation. It’s the people behind the numbers that matter most.
