Politicians talk a big game when it comes to accountability. Ask any of them, and they will tell you that lawmakers and candidates alike should be held accountable for what they say and what they do. That’s why I’m working with the bipartisan Interim Committee on Campaign Finance Reform to bring transparency to Idaho’s lackluster campaign finance laws. It’s about time we shined some light on the way candidates run their campaigns.
My Democratic colleagues and I have been working for years to strengthen Idaho’s nationally low-ranked campaign finance laws. While this may not be very politically correct to say, our laws are a joke. The laws on the books have more loopholes than a box full of shoe laces. Interestingly, the word “loophole” is defined as “a small or narrow opening…for admitting light.” Unfortunately, very little light shines through Idaho’s campaign finance laws or the disclosures they are intended to govern.
The short-comings in our laws become painfully evident during election season. If you’re wondering why media outlets have suddenly started reporting on campaign finance disclosures, it’s because candidates all over Idaho were required to file their reports on October 10th. The reason you haven’t been reading much about disclosures all summer is because candidates, PAC’s and other political organizations have about a five-month window where they go dark. Between late June and early October, they are not required to disclose donations or expenditures.
The other thing you haven’t read about is candidates being fined for filing their campaign finance reports late. The law allows for such penalties, but so far this year none have been levied. That’s because the Secretary of State has discretion whether to fine candidates (or not) when they fail to meet the disclosure deadlines. Under current law, the sanction is $50 a day for every day the disclosures are late. I wouldn’t hold your breath waiting on those fines to actually be enforced.
Idaho is notoriously weak on this point. During our committee meeting on October 16 — almost a week after the filing deadline — the Secretary of State’s office reported that close to 70 PAC’s, political organizations and candidates had not yet filed their campaign finance reports. Will any of them be fined? Doubtful. Let’s not forget, Secretary of State Lawrence Denney said last year, “If some company wants to buy a legislator, from my point of view, that’s all right as long as I know who’s paying for that[.]” Given how weak Denney is when it comes to accountability, we can’t depend on him to act. That’s why the legislature must pass legislation to strengthen our campaign finance laws.
We are also working on draft legislation to streamline campaign finance reporting for state and local races. It would be easier for voters to access disclosures from one web site instead of several. It is also important to shine light on special interest groups who engage in something called “electioneering communications.” This is a complicated legal term for something with which you are all familiar. An “electioneering communication” can be anything from a TV or radio ad to a flyer you get in the mail to something that ends up on your Facebook feed. The special interest groups behind these “communications” have a duty to disclose what they’re doing, and you have a right to know who is clogging up your mailbox.
In short, you have a right as voters to know who PAC’s, candidates and special interest groups are getting their money from and what they’re spending it on. There’s a big difference between a candidate who raises money from hundreds of individual donors and another who gets all of their funding from lobbyists, corporations and PAC’s. Furthermore, you should not be left in the dark for months on end as candidates and other political organizations take in cash and spend it. The news reports that come out every two years about campaign donations and expenditures should not be “October surprises.” You should know throughout the campaign season where candidates and political organizations are getting their money and what they are spending it on.
While we are working to incorporate accountability into Idaho’s campaign finance laws, we need you to hold your lawmakers accountable as well. Contact your state legislators and tell them you don’t want Idaho’s campaign finance laws to be a joke anymore. You can help shine some much-needed light on Idaho’s political process.
