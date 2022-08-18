Inside Politics: It’s time for Idaho Politicians to work for the people

Division.

It’s a word you hear everywhere these days, from media outlets to the halls of the Idaho statehouse. We’ve been led to believe collaboration is impossible and the two sides of the proverbial aisle have nothing in common. But as we’ve traveled around District 26 as candidates for the Idaho State House and Senate, we’ve found that Idahoans have a great deal in common. While their perspectives might differ in some significant ways, above all else, Idahoans want representatives who will listen to them, learn from them, and find solid solutions to the challenges our state and district face. They want representatives who put the needs of the people first – who take their cues from the ground up, not the top down.

As an incumbent representative and former Mayor, Rep. Ned Burns (D-Bellevue) understands the importance of allowing local governments to make their own decisions for the good of their communities – and how the state legislature’s increasingly tight leash makes it increasingly difficult for municipalities to provide necessary services to citizens and small businesses.

As Mayor of Bellevue, Ned worked with his City Council and staff to complete robust public works projects and line up additional projects for the future, at no additional taxpayer cost. When he was appointed to fill House Seat A, Ned continued his work to empower local governments and allow families to decide for themselves how to grow and thrive, free from burdensome government restrictions.

Karma Metzler Fitzgerald of Shoshone, running for House Seat B, is a longtime advocate for Idaho’s working families, farmers, and rural communities. A recipient of the Cecil B. Andrus Volunteer of the Year Award in 2021, Karma and a team of her Lincoln County neighbors have created a new youth center and after school program, built a local business incubator to encourage entrepreneurship, established a public “micro-transit” system to help home-bound and elderly people run essential errands, and are in the process of developing affordable childcare options. As your state representative, she will continue to fight for Idaho’s most vulnerable residents, whose voices have too often been left out of political conversations.

Ron Taylor, a Democrat from Hailey, is a lifelong public servant who has dedicated the past 30 years of his life to protecting members of our community as a firefighter and paramedic. That same compassion, energy, and bravery with which he has saved thousands of lives – even when his own life was in danger – now leads him to the statehouse where, as your next State Senator for District 26, he will continue to serve his community. He is focused on the issues that unite Idahoans, such as quality education for our children, access to public lands, preservation and management of Idaho’s resources, and making sure folks can access housing and pay for it with local jobs.

The people of District 26 deserve leaders who will show up, work hard, invest in their community, and put the interests of their constituents first. We trust our friends and neighbors to make the best decisions for their families and businesses, knowing that we will fight for the resources they need to thrive.

These are real Idaho values.