Inside Politics: It’s Morning in America for All of Us

Can you feel that?
Feels good, doesn’t it? That absence of stress and anxiety that used to grip all of us on a daily basis for the last four years. It’s the feeling of optimism. The idea that better days are yet to come in Idaho and the confidence that it will get done. Whether you admit it out loud to your friends or family, we’re all feeling it, and it’s great.
It’s Morning in America again – only this time it’s for all of us.
For the uninitiated, “Morning in America” was the theme of a famous Ronald Reagan political ad that propelled him to re-election in 1984. The idea was ALL Americans were on the upswing and that better days lay ahead for everyone due his policies. In practice, of course, that didn’t happen. New York’s Wall Street flourished and the median wage for the average American family continued to drop. Reagan’s policies set the stage for the 2008 Financial Crisis which plunged thousands of Idahoans into Bankruptcy – including many of you who are reading this now.
This feels different though. It feels like we’re all going to get a slice of the pie.
This optimism is borne out by the numbers. As a Capitalist, I like to look at the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) given that our economy is largely fueled by consumer spending. The CCI hit a one-year high last month – the highest rating since the onset of the Pandemic and well ahead of expectations. Americans are seeing better days ahead for good reason. Employment is ticking up. The Markets are at record highs. Americans are anticipating the end of the Pandemic soon and are confident we finally have the right people in place to get us to the finish line.
This optimism is fueled in large part by the Biden Administration’s handling of the coronavirus. By now, many of you have received your $1,400 (or more) stimulus checks. Funds to keep teachers in Idaho classrooms and cops on Idaho’s streets are coming in. Vaccinations are being administered ahead of schedule, which is fueling the Capitalist fervor gripping our state and nation. It’s no wonder that 67-precent of Americans approve of President Biden’s handling of the Pandemic. An American Research Group poll shows that nearly 60-percent of Americans expect the economy to be better a year from now. That’s up almost 20 points from the previous administration.
That’s what optimism feels like.
For the first time in years, “Infrastructure Week” feels more like a reality than a punchline. President Biden’s Administration is gearing up for a $3 trillion infrastructure package that would not only repair our roads, bridges, trains, planes and automobiles, but set Idaho on a path for prosperity that reaches all of us. How many times have you heard about improving rural broadband access? For years, your state politicians have done nothing about it, but the Biden Administration has Idaho and America in mind when it talks about connecting rural communities with the rest of our economy. Even Idaho Governor Brad Little this week admitted that Idaho’s future is dependent on improving our state’s infrastructure. It may be the most Capitalistic statement Little has made as our governor and it’s about time. For years, Magic Valley leaders like Sally Toone, Michelle Stennett and Muffy Davis have been pounding the table about improving the state’s infrastructure, but now it may really happen.
That’s Morning in America. For all of us.
I don’t know about you, but I find it nice to wake up each morning without thinking about politics. I feel the same optimism that thousands of Idahoans and millions of Americans feel every day now. Better times are ahead for all of us. While we all agree that Idaho’s State Legislature doesn’t give a hoot about Idaho’s working class, there is real hope that President Biden’s policies will benefit all of us. The proof is not only in the numbers, but in the way we feel each day. Optimism is contagious because it’s so effective. And it works. It’s a feeling we haven’t experienced in decades here in Idaho, but it’s back.
It’s Morning in America folks. Only this time all Idahoans could benefit.