Inside Politics: It’s Morning in America for All of Us

Can you feel that?

Feels good, doesn’t it? That absence of stress and anxiety that used to grip all of us on a daily basis for the last four years. It’s the feeling of optimism. The idea that better days are yet to come in Idaho and the confidence that it will get done. Whether you admit it out loud to your friends or family, we’re all feeling it, and it’s great.

It’s Morning in America again – only this time it’s for all of us.

For the uninitiated, “Morning in America” was the theme of a famous Ronald Reagan political ad that propelled him to re-election in 1984. The idea was ALL Americans were on the upswing and that better days lay ahead for everyone due his policies. In practice, of course, that didn’t happen. New York’s Wall Street flourished and the median wage for the average American family continued to drop. Reagan’s policies set the stage for the 2008 Financial Crisis which plunged thousands of Idahoans into Bankruptcy – including many of you who are reading this now.

This feels different though. It feels like we’re all going to get a slice of the pie.