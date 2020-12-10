Inside Politics: It Could be Worse Because it Already Was

Trump will go to his grave claiming his impeachment was a setup. For my money (it literally was our money), impeaching a President for using taxpayer dollars to shake down a foreign leader for non-existent political dirt is an impeachable offense. Polls indicate the majority of Americans felt the same way. In the case of President Andrew Johnson, his impeachment really was a setup. Congress literally passed a law they knew he would violate. If you ever have trouble sleeping, feel free to review the Tenure of Office Act which required Senate approval for the President to dismiss Senate-approved government officials. In addition to being clearly unconstitutional (as ruled by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1926), it’s incredibly boring. Johnson was probably right in disobeying it by firing Secretary of War Edwin Stanton without Senate approval. That being said, Johnson resorted to bribery and corruption to escape removal in the Senate by a single vote.