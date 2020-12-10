Inside Politics: It Could be Worse Because it Already Was

For tens of millions of Americans – and probably a few million more than that – a four-year national nightmare is about to end. Lifetime-Republicans-turned- Democrats like myself have been coping with the death of the Grand Old Party in different ways. Some exercise to relieve the stress, others Tweet, still others self-medicate. I suggest reading. As norm-shattering and scary as the last four years have been in America, you will find that it’s always been worse. Our history can be a comfort in a strange kind of way.
Right from the beginning, Donald Trump called for jailing journalists and his political opponents. It even led to a catchy chant that persists to this day, although it’s aimed more at Right-Wing governors than actual opponents. As shocking as this was, and is, it’s little more than performance art in my view. For President John Adams, however, it was real. He actually did jail journalists and political opponents under the Sedition Act. One of the victims was sitting U.S. Congressman Matthew Lyon from Vermont who spent four months in the clink for criticizing the Adams administration. He actually won re-election while in jail. James Callender – the Sean Hannity of his day – spent nine months behind bars for writing a book lambasting Adams. The book, incidentally, was read and approved by Adams’ sitting Vice-President, Thomas Jefferson, before publication.
“Lock Him Up” may be Trump’s “Freebird,” but for our nation’s second president it was policy.
Trump will go to his grave claiming his impeachment was a setup. For my money (it literally was our money), impeaching a President for using taxpayer dollars to shake down a foreign leader for non-existent political dirt is an impeachable offense. Polls indicate the majority of Americans felt the same way. In the case of President Andrew Johnson, his impeachment really was a setup. Congress literally passed a law they knew he would violate. If you ever have trouble sleeping, feel free to review the Tenure of Office Act which required Senate approval for the President to dismiss Senate-approved government officials. In addition to being clearly unconstitutional (as ruled by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1926), it’s incredibly boring. Johnson was probably right in disobeying it by firing Secretary of War Edwin Stanton without Senate approval. That being said, Johnson resorted to bribery and corruption to escape removal in the Senate by a single vote.
Extorting a foreign leader who is fighting an enemy of the United States is likely a “high crime and misdemeanor” worthy of impeachment. Exercising one’s constitutional duties is not.
If you’re looking for a setup job, read about Andrew Johnson’s impeachment.
The current tumult over Trump’s efforts to steal the 2020 Election is shocking by any account. But, it’s nothing new for America. In 1876, it was all too real and all too dangerous. Voter intimidation? Check. Fraudulent ballots? Check. Constitutional crisis? Perhaps the worst in our history. Ultimately, Rutherford B. Hayes won by a single electoral vote. However, the preamble to that result is chilling.
First off, voter intimidation was a real thing back then, especially if you were black, Republican and living in the South. Using the word “intimidation” is somewhat trite given that Klansmen and other armed vigilante groups rode throughout the South making sure black voters cast their ballots for Hayes’ opponent, Samuel Tilden. It’s entirely possible the election was literally stolen. By who is less clear.
Democrats and Republicans alike forged ballots, threw ballots out, counted invalid ballots and so on. In South Carolina, 101-percent of all eligible voters participated in the election. In the end, a bipartisan group of Congressmen, Senators and judges awarded the disputed electoral votes in Florida, Louisiana and South Caroline to Hayes who promptly ended Reconstruction of the South and ushered in the Jim Crowe era. This all took place after President Ulysses S. Grant (not his real name) decided not to seek an unprecedented third term in office.
As the old saying goes, “History doesn’t repeat itself but it often rhymes.” I prefer to think of events in our history as echoes – similar, but less impactful the more they are repeated. For those who think the current administration is as bad as it gets, think again. It’s already been worse. We can all take some solace in that.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
