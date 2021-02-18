Inside Politics: Intimidation is not Democracy — it is mob rule

Our democracy relies on freedom of expression, including protest. It also depends on an open, productive, and civil discourse where everyone can be heard and policy is based on a rational assessment of available options. Setting policy based on who can be the most intimidating is anti-democratic and anti-American. Sadly, the past year has seen a dramatic increase in cases where protest crosses the line of reasonable discourse into the arena of strong-arm intimidation tactics to make a point.

In early December, an Ada County Commissioner was forced to leave her office in the middle of a health district meeting, panic-stricken, due to a mob of angry people outside her home, with only her 12-year-old son inside at the time.

In late April, an agitated crowd assembled outside a Meridian police officer’s house to protest an arrest he had made earlier that day. The officer’s address was publicly disseminated, encouraging a group to gather there and harass the officer and his family.

Another incident took place in late August, when several Boise City Council members woke to find drawings of butterflies on the bottom of their driveway from activists who, in the midnight hour, found it appropriate to express their displeasure with a recent vote to increase spending for the Boise Police Department.