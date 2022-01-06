Inside Politics: Insurrection: A Business Story

A year ago, thousands of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol at the behest of the sitting President of the United States and nearly overturned a Democratic election for the first time since the Civil War. I imagine Vice-President Mike Pence felt similarly to President-elect Abraham Lincoln when the latter rode into Baltimore draped in a shawl hoping to avoid detection from a lynch mob hoping to get him before he got to D.C. Ironically, there were Idahoans among the modern-day Insurrectionists as well as the National Guard who were deployed a couple weeks later to protect President Biden when he took the oath of office.

While we mark the anniversary of that dark day, a very different milestone of sorts took place in the business world. Apple became the first $3 trillion company in world history in terms of market capitalization (total value of its stock). As of this writing, Apple is the 5th largest economy in the world – exceeded only by the United States, China, Japan and Germany. Put another way, Apple is more valuable than the United Kingdom, India, Italy or Canada. With its cash reserves alone, it could literally write a check for most countries in the world.

Let’s unpack the connections and contradictions between these two events.

I understand why so many working-class Idahoans voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. They were desperate. Regardless of what Brad Little tells you next week, Idaho is a desperate place for thousands of families who are sick of being poor. I know. I’ve talked to many of those families all over the state and encountered thousands more in bankruptcy. Donald Trump offered a “plan” to families suffering from a lack of jobs, bad trade deals and crumbling towns and cities. However, when the time came to deliver for working-class Idahoans and Americans at large, he failed miserably. He tried to take away your healthcare, “Infrastructure Week” became a running joke and he proposed budgets to cut Medicare and Social Security. He did, however, deliver on his lone domestic policy issue: He gave away your tax dollars to America’s largest corporations. They, in turn, used your money to buy back their own stock.

That policy helped Apple became more valuable than the United Kingdom.

While Trump failed at improving the actual economy for working families, he took every opportunity to tout stock market gains – even though millions of his voters have almost no money in the stock market and the people who voted against him were, and are, heavily invested. Real Idahoans know the economy is fueled by the thousands of small businesses that provide goods and services to our people – not the stock market. Yet, Trump did everything he could to tout the markets while millions of Americans were suffering from job losses brought on by the Pandemic.

That brings us to January 6, 2021 when thousands of anarchists stormed the Capitol in support of Donald Trump. What brings this full circle is the fact that a majority of those Insurrectionists had suffered some kind of financial trauma in their lives. Whether it was bankruptcy, bill collectors, tax liens or the like, most of the people threatening to hang our Vice-President were victims of the very policies Trump supported and the ones he failed to enact. Keep in mind, nearly 50-percent of Americans have $0.00 in the stock market. Of those who do invest in stocks, the top 10-percent wealthiest Americans own 89-percent of stocks. In other words, every time Donald Trump touted the stock market as a sign of America’s economic strength, he wasn’t talking to you. He was talking to the people who look down on you.

And yet the people who benefitted the least from his priorities were storming the Capitol to hang the Vice-President.

As a former Bankruptcy Trustee, I have questioned literally thousands of Idahoans who had little to no savings, let alone money in the stock market. These people were desperate to get out from under the pressure of creditors, banks and, in some cases, the government. These are people who likely voted for Trump, even though his policies kept them buried under a mountain of debt and despair.

These same people likely voted against President Biden who is delivering real jobs for all Americans, not to mention hope for a better future for our children. After a year in office, he is also delivering the best stock market since President Obama (yes, that’s true).

So, his administration is delivering something for everyone, I guess. The difference is, Trump promised you a better life and then gave it to America’s rich. President Biden, on the other hand, has a vision for all of us.

We’ve come a long way from wanting to hang our sitting Vice-President. The question is, are you willing to fight for our country, or for a single person. Just know that person never fought for you and he never will.