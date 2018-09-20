We are in turbulent political times, driven in part by hyperbolic exaggerations of partisan differences that do not genuinely reflect our otherwise predominately shared values.
Our country and state have always recognized that government has a responsibility and appropriate role to “promote the general Welfare.” Capitalizing “Welfare” is per the Constitution itself. Furthermore, the founding fathers neither identified the exact economic system nor specified or itemized an exclusive list of defining aspects to include as “Welfare.” They also did not exclude specific functions, outcomes, processes, agencies, activities needed to meet that responsibility. I suspect they used the term Welfare precisely because of its pliant definition and broad potential application.
For a quarter-millennium, numerous government activities have been deemed necessary by the citizenry and government “to promote the general Welfare.” Some activities effectuate their influence directly. Examples include infrastructure development, disease control, safety regulations etc. Others work indirectly, primarily via economic tools such as tax policy, resource grants, and subsidies.
For over a century, Republicans and Democrats have labored to define themselves largely via their interpretation of and attitude regarding this one phrase in The Constitution. Labels like “conservative” and “liberal” have been applied to embellish or defame the parties, depending on who was defining or refining whose identity, before what audience, in what given political climate, and what topic was being discussed. Because so much in politics ultimately boils down to money most of the self-identification and/or name-calling has been drawn from economics glossaries.
Capitalism and socialism define the largest ballparks for the naming game. In contentious discussions, communism might be hurled at Democrats and plutocracy hurled at Republicans. The vocabulary can be colorful and often slips into indefensible hyperbole. When this happens, both parties tend to define their objections to one-another through prisms of victimization, whether it is exploitation of the rich or the poor.
The reality is that modern western economies recognize the essential nature of hybrid economies that combine favorable aspects of both systems without embracing the extremes of either. Capitalism needs to reinforce an agreed upon social contract and socialism needs to recognize the wealth-creating potential for society at large.
Unfortunately, in Idaho, we are currently witnessing the unwarranted demonization of the most reasonable means to “promote of the general Welfare” to more than 60,000 of its citizens currently without health insurance. These citizens fall into an income gap that precludes eligibility for health care otherwise available to the rest of the population through various programs, all of which in one way or another are partially or even substantially subsidized by state and federal funds (via direct funding or a variety of personal and/or corporate tax deductions). I am referring to Proposition 2, Medicaid Expansion.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation (which does not disclose its donors) has painted Proposition 2 as runaway socialism. It’s an accusation it and many Republican legislators often make about government programs they don’t like and which tend to benefit the wrong voting demographics. It should be noted that all but a few hundred of the 60,000 Idahoans “in the gap” work and pay taxes (be they income, sales, property taxes or whatever). Let’s also remember that the vast majority of the tax dollars that will fund the expansion have already been collected from Idahoans by the Federal government. Idaho’s GOP has simply refused to access the commercial health care system that was originally designed around the conservative Heritage Foundation’s model but signed into law by our last Democratic president. If it were called Romney Care like the Massachusetts version, we likely would have bridged the gap years ago. As it stands, Idaho has been losing hundreds of millions of taxes dollars to other states that are bridging their gaps with our money. Meanwhile, Idahoans get to cough up additional local taxes to cover county indigent care costs. Is that conservatism?
In the past 20 years, nearly $4 billion in subsidies were distributed to roughly 8,000 of Idaho’s approximately 25,000 farms. That’s a rough average of $25,000 per subsidized farm. Is that socialism?
For the last few years, Idaho’s sales tax exemptions have been upwards of $2 billion per year, preferentially benefitting a range of industries and businesses from manufacturing and farming to ski resorts. Is that socialism? Without exemptions, the state sales tax rate could probably be dropped from 6 percent to 3 percent for the entire population.
The definition of a society is a group of people working in coordination for mutual benefit. That is fundamental to the needs of Republicans, Democrats or any other political persuasion living within the society. The Idaho Freedom Foundation and many GOP legislators continue to push a provocative “runaway socialism” narrative about Proposition 2.
Medicaid expansion is an affordable reasonable solution to the health care needs of some 60,000 of our working tax-paying neighbors, friends and family members. I encourage Idahoans to vote yes on Proposition 2 in November. While you’re at it, consider whether legislators who oppose Proposition 2 really deserve to remain in the Idaho Statehouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.