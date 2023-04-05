So it finally happened. For the first time in American history, a former president of the United States has been indicted on criminal charges and will avail himself of the nation’s judicial system.

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Donald Trump was arrested, read his rights, booked, fingerprinted, arraigned and told a judge he was pleading “not guilty” to 34 felony counts. If convicted, Trump could spend up to four years in prison.

Make no mistake about it, this is a sad day in our nation’s history (although not for the reasons some of you may think). It’s a time for sober reflection and thoughtfulness as to how we got here in the first place and how we can avoid this predicament in the future. Because more indictments could come.

More to the point, it’s a time for Americans to hunker down, inform themselves of the charges currently facing Trump and monitor the proceedings in an objective manner.

Unfortunately, America’s time of thoughtful reflection lasted about as long as it took you to read the last paragraph, so let the circus begin.

As I sat in my sister’s living room last week watching news coverage of the indictment, I instantly became annoyed at what I was seeing. Liberals were rejoicing and Right-Wingers were seething with rage — including the “news” broadcasters on both sides who were supposed to be reporting objectively on the matter.

The late night talk show hosts were cheering along with their audiences as if their school had just won the national championship. Far from sober reflection, the mood of the country seems to be anchored in joy or sorrow. Never mind that, after considering credible facts and evidence, a grand jury of Americans felt it appropriate to hand up indictments on a former president.

As mentioned above, this is a sad time in our country not because of the result, but because we elected someone to the highest office in the land who conducted himself in a way that may land him behind bars. That’s the real tragedy. I don’t care whether Trump is your guy or not, Americans as a whole have to rise to the occasion and treat this situation with intellectual vigor.

Wishful thinking, I know, but one can hope.

Keep something in mind, folks. This may be the most boring court case ever that involves paying “hush money” to a porn star. Officially, Trump is accused of falsifying business records in furtherance of another crime — in this case, campaign finance laws. If your eyes just glazed over reading that sentence, you’re not alone. And I’m a lawyer.

That’s why I say it will take real discipline for Americans to follow this case in an informed manner and formulate reasonable opinions accordingly. This case may center around an adult film actress named Stormy Daniels, but it couldn’t be less sexy.

As Americans, we need to focus, not fulminate.

As I sifted through the cheering and jeering on television and online over the last week, I was heartened to find a statement made by former Arkansas governor and now-presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson.

I had already formulated this column in my head when his statement popped up on the screen. It reads in part, “It is a dark day for America when a former president is indicted on criminal charges. While the grand jury found credible facts to support the charges, it is important that the presumption of innocence follows Mr. Trump. We need to wait on the facts and for our American system of justice to work like it does for thousands of Americans every day.”

I couldn’t have said it better myself. Not just because I agree with what Hutchinson is saying, but because it has the added value of being true.

For those of you rejoicing or recoiling at Trump’s indictment without spending a second studying the charges and what comes next in the judicial process, I have no time for you. This is a seminal moment in our nation’s history and you’re not acting like serious Americans. This case will make the O.J. Simpson trial look like high school mock court, only the charges are much less cut-and-dry and the outcome will be far more serious to every American.

Keep your eye on the ball, folks. We just made history and absolutely none of us should be proud of that.