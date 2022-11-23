Inside Politics: In the end, love wins

A funny thing happened this month. Republicans – and I mean actual American, liberty-loving Republicans – decided that love wins in the end. Faced with a radicalized U.S. Supreme Court, these real Republican U.S. Senators, along with Senate Democrats, voted to advance a bill that would legalize gay marriage – not to mention interracial marriage – on a federal level. Given that the bill has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives, it will soon be every American’s legal right to love whoever they want and put it down on paper before God and anyone else who cares.

Praise to Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson for supporting all Americans when he voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, even though his colleagues Rep. Russ Fulcher, Senator Mike Crapo and Senator Jim Risch chose to vote against the most basic of liberties. Crapo and Risch will have a chance to redeem themselves when the Senate votes to actually pass the bill, although I’m not holding my breath.

That aside, when you have institutions like the U.S. Supreme Court who take away liberties from Americans and Idahoans, you have to celebrate government when it works, especially when it’s done in a (quasi) bipartisan manner. Forty-seven House Republicans voted in favor of the measure, along with a dozen Republican Senators.

The federal government is on the verge of giving every American the right to love who they want to love, just in time for the Holidays.

A lot has been made about the Anti-American tyranny of the Right Wing Party the past few years. I get it. This fear is real. Democrats, Independents and Real Republicans have had to fight tooth and nail to fend off authoritarian rule in our state and our nation. But the American people have voted for liberty, freedom and the American way. Congress responded by making the choice of who we love and why a personal one.

It's ironic that the person whose vote made gay marriage legal in this country – former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy who cast the deciding vote in Obergefell v. Hodges – was the same person who led us to this moment. After casting the deciding vote in Obergefell, he retired soon after which led to the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh – one of the justices many people fear would vote in favor of eliminating gay marriage protections should a case come before the court. This is what happens when you allow a court of law or a government body to decide who you can love and in what manner.

I don’t have to tell you that love is complicated and messy. It ebbs and flows and mutates throughout the course of a relationship. Frankly, love can be a pain in the butt. If you favor limited government, you should be thrilled Congress is about to leave all of that mess for us to figure out. That’s how it should be. I don’t need some Congressman from California getting involved. Love is complicated enough without adding a cloture motion to the equation.

Whether you realize it or not, many people reading this column are either gay or involved in an inter-racial relationship. That’s not my opinion, that’s just raw statistics. They are your friends and neighbors. They are the people who work at your local schools and hospitals. The people who pave your roads and bag your groceries. They love people in a way you may not understand or even approve of, but then again, you probably love someone in a way your friends don’t understand or approve of. Like I said, it’s a messy business.

But, it’s our business. Not the courts. Not the government. And that’s how it should be.

You no doubt will be spending time with loved ones this holiday season who drive you absolutely crazy. I’m about to travel 2,000 miles for the privilege. That being said, take solace in the fact that, soon, you can love, or not love, whoever you want without government interference.

I say choose love. Or not. The choice will ultimately be our own.