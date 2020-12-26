Inside Politics: Idaho wishlist for 2021

The year 2020 can go to hell as far as I’m concerned. Between COVID-19, spiking unemployment and Idaho’s rejection of capitalism, I’m done. Bring on the NFL playoffs and the vaccine.
While I am disappointed that Idaho and its leaders could not rise to the occasion of fighting a once-in-century pandemic, I am optimistic about our future. Then again, I always am. My Idaho wish list for 2021 is ambitious but very attainable.
Make Idahoans safe and healthy: This is the most obvious one. Idaho’s leaders failed the 2020 pandemic, but we have a vaccine on the way. Please take it. Around 80% of a population has to be inoculated for a vaccine to be effective. I know there is a strong anti-vax population in Idaho, but it’s my sincere hope that Idahoans all over the state get back to normal and get back to work. Idaho is a poor state that cannot afford COVID-19 to linger any longer than it has to. Thousands of Idaho families are suffering through no fault of their own. Let’s get back to business in 2021.
Gov. Brad Little Grows a Spine: Despite becoming a Republican when I was 12, I’ve never liked Brad Little. He always seemed privileged and soft to me — probably because he is. My hope is he will grow a backbone in the new year. He has failed this state in dealing with the pandemic. He claimed to be the “education governor,” and yet he has fallen short across the board. He has presided over a state that has seen hatred overcome optimism and has done little to combat it. Northern Idaho militants chased the executive director of Reclaim Idaho from her home. Armed militants terrorized the 12-year-old son of an Ada County commissioner. Brad Little offered some words condemning the attacks, but it’s not likely he will take any action beyond that. My wish for 2021 is that Gov. Little will assemble a show of force comprised of politicians, business leaders and activists to send a clear message to the state and country that Idaho will not stand for such behavior. It’s not alarmist to wonder when businesses and jobs will leave Idaho because of hate groups in our state. Brad Little needs to step up.
Take the initiative: Idaho’s greatest legislative achievement in a generation was Medicaid expansion. As of this writing, more than 90,000 Idahoans are getting access to quality health care — some for the first time in their adult lives. Increased access to health care in Idaho was done through the initiative process, which means you made it happen. Given the anti-capitalist legislature we have, the only way to achieve meaningful change in the lives of people in this state is through the Idaho’s Constitutionally-protected initiative process. My wish is that a minimum wage or education initiative resurfaces in 2021. Your elected leaders are holding Idaho back. You, however, can make all the difference in the world for Idahoans.
Idaho returns to capitalism: This may be a stretch. Idaho has been anti-capitalism for many years now. Its leaders gave millions of dollars away to out-of-state corporations, it cut education funding despite having an “education governor” and it tries to take health care away from working Idahoans like you. I’m tired of Idaho being a poor state and I know you are too. My wish is that Idaho’s leaders embrace capitalism once again, so we can all prosper together.
Having traveled this state and talked with Idahoans of all stripes, I am disappointed that Idaho leadership does not represent the people of Idaho. But, with each new year, hope springs eternal. Let’s hope that 2021 brings health, wealth and strength to all Idahoans. It’s something we haven’t experienced in quite a long time.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.