Inside Politics: Idaho wishlist for 2021

Make Idahoans safe and healthy: This is the most obvious one. Idaho’s leaders failed the 2020 pandemic, but we have a vaccine on the way. Please take it. Around 80% of a population has to be inoculated for a vaccine to be effective. I know there is a strong anti-vax population in Idaho, but it’s my sincere hope that Idahoans all over the state get back to normal and get back to work. Idaho is a poor state that cannot afford COVID-19 to linger any longer than it has to. Thousands of Idaho families are suffering through no fault of their own. Let’s get back to business in 2021.

Gov. Brad Little Grows a Spine: Despite becoming a Republican when I was 12, I’ve never liked Brad Little. He always seemed privileged and soft to me — probably because he is. My hope is he will grow a backbone in the new year. He has failed this state in dealing with the pandemic. He claimed to be the “education governor,” and yet he has fallen short across the board. He has presided over a state that has seen hatred overcome optimism and has done little to combat it. Northern Idaho militants chased the executive director of Reclaim Idaho from her home. Armed militants terrorized the 12-year-old son of an Ada County commissioner. Brad Little offered some words condemning the attacks, but it’s not likely he will take any action beyond that. My wish for 2021 is that Gov. Little will assemble a show of force comprised of politicians, business leaders and activists to send a clear message to the state and country that Idaho will not stand for such behavior. It’s not alarmist to wonder when businesses and jobs will leave Idaho because of hate groups in our state. Brad Little needs to step up.