Inside Politics: Idaho voters bet on themselves and win

Election Day is two months away, but Idaho voters scored a victory for their state and our children by forcing Governor Brad Little and state lawmakers to address Idaho’s nationally low investment in public schools. During a one-day special session last week, the State House and Senate passed, and Governor Little signed, a bill that will increase public school, community college, university and job training investments by $410 million per year. The timing of the special session and the legislation is not random. It was clearly a defensive move forced by you, the voters, and Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education ballot initiative.

Idaho voters went on the offensive and scored a victory for public schools, Idaho teachers and our students.

This is the second time in four years you flexed your Constitutional muscles and won.

Feels good, doesn’t it?

That being said, the legislation is by no means a home run for Idaho public schools. I score it a standup double. But at least we have a runner in scoring position.

As Keith Ridler of the Associated Press tweeted last week, “I’m not sure I’ve ever written about a piece of legislation where so many lawmakers complained about it publicly and privately but still voted for it.” He’s not lying. Some lawmakers didn’t think it went far enough. Others didn’t like the structure of the legislation. Radical Right Wingers who voted against the bill simply don’t believe in education or Capitalism. Still, even the most pro-education lawmakers agreed it was a step in the right direction.

There definitely are issues with the bill.

For starters, the extra $410 million each year will come out of the sales tax. That means working class Idahoans will bear the brunt of the increased investments because they pay a higher percentage of their incomes toward sales tax. Granted, working class Idahoans’ children could benefit the most from increased investments in public schools, however, given the inflationary times we live in, working Idahoans may be the least able to shoulder the burden – especially since we pay sales tax on groceries.

This is what happens when you elect a Governor who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. When he’s forced into a corner and feels he must do something about public school funding, he’s apt to place the burden on people he knows nothing about – namely working Idahoans.

Second, the legislation does not account for inflation. Originally, there was a 3-percent annual inflation enhancement, but Little took that provision out at the last minute. Again, this is what silver-spoon governors do. He doesn’t feel the effects of inflation like you and I do, so why should he care?

Finally, as noted above, this move was clearly designed to torpedo Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Initiative. That measure, which you will vote on in November, creates annual public education investments that will be paid for by rich Idahoans and big corporations – the people who won’t even miss the extra taxes they pay to fund the initiative. The people who aren’t even reading this column. It’s an initiative that not only provides huge investments in public schools, but could also lower property taxes for working Idahoans. You should vote for this initiative because there is a 95-percent chance it will have no effect on your income taxes, but could lower your property taxes.

By signing his school funding bill into law, Little gives license to anti-Capitalist forces to encourage you NOT to vote for the initiative. Or, if it passes, gives cover to the legislature to repeal your vote next session.

As someone who gathered more than 1,000 signatures for the Quality Education Initiative during it’s first go-around (eventually derailed by Covid-19), I encourage all of you to vote the initiative into law this November. Simply by placing it on the ballot, you’ve exposed the weakness of Governor Little and Idaho lawmakers and scored a major victory for Idaho families. They passed an historic education investment bill because of you – even before you voted in November.

You have real power. You showed it when Medicaid Expansion was an issue, and now when public school investment came to the forefront of Idaho politics. Your signature and your vote mean something in this state.

But your work isn’t done.

Vote for the Quality Education Initiative in November and put Silver Spoon Brad Little on his heels. You’ve worked too hard to give up now.

Idaho voters hit a standup double last week. Bring that runner home in November.