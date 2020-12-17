Inside Politics: Idaho Takes Aim at Facebook

In a long-anticipated move, 46 states and the Federal Trade Commission filed lawsuits against Facebook seeking to break it into three separate pieces and end its alleged monopoly control over social media. Idaho signed onto the lawsuit which will likely end up before the U.S. Supreme Court some years from now. If successful, Facebook would be forced to sell/spin-off Instagram and WhatsApp, the latter being a popular free messaging service. Facebook would, presumably, retain Messenger and its Oculus virtual reality divisions. Between all its properties, Facebook has close to 3 billion customers worldwide. Breaking up Facebook would be a huge blow to the ego of America’s favorite villain Mark Zuckerberg, even if it makes him the richest man in history in the process. Wall Street greeted the news with a collective yawn. As of this writing, Facebook remains about 10-percent off its all-time high stock price.
Based on the logistics of the lawsuit, it doesn’t look like Idaho will play a leading role in the action. That’s fine. Our state government has cost taxpayers tons of money fighting unsuccessful lawsuits over the last several years. But, what does this suit mean for folks like you and me? Let’s take a look.
Instagram and WhatsApp will Have new CEO’s: It seems doubtful Instagram and WhatsApp would drastically alter their products under new leadership. Both have over a billion users, so why fix what’s not broken. Given that they would be competing against Facebook and Messenger respectively, you could probably see new features and enhancements to the products, but aside from that don’t expect big changes in the short term.
Don’t Expect a Check: The lawsuit aims to force Facebook to sell or spin off Instagram and WhatsApp. The only monetary remedy being sought is costs and reasonable attorneys’ fees. In a best-case scenario Idaho breaks even. Given that Idaho will likely stay on the sidelines while this case progresses, the monetary reward for the Gem State will be minimal and we won’t see any of it.
You’ll Get Notice of Acquisitions: If successful, the lawsuit would require Facebook to give Idaho notice of any acquisition valued at over $10 million. Given that Facebook has a market-capitalization of almost $1 trillion, that’s pretty much every acquisition. Essentially, if they buy anything more valuable than a Radio Shack franchise, you’ll know about it. They just bought out Kustomer, a customer data company, for $1 billion a couple weeks ago so consider yourself on notice. If you care about this provision of the lawsuit, you may be alone.
Nobody Cares About Right-Wing “Bias”: If you’re one of those people who thinks Facebook is biased against Right-Wingers (they’re not), this lawsuit will not assuage your concerns. Antitrust litigation centers around consumer protection and preserving competition – not preserving a point of view. On the other hand, if Facebook is broken up, you would have three companies to voice your complaints to instead of one. Best of luck.
Advertising Your Business May Get Cheaper: More and more small businesses are advertising their services over social media with Facebook getting the lion’s share of those dollars. Not only can it be more effective than advertising over traditional media (TV, radio), it’s way cheaper. If you have an independent Instagram or WhatsApp competing with Facebook, your advertising dollars may go even further. Cheaper ad rates would help every Idaho business not to mention small businesses across the country.
Stockholders May Thrive: As mentioned in a previous column, Idahoans who invest in Facebook prior to a breakup could get shares in three different companies. Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook could eventually be trillion-dollar companies on their own. This is pure speculation, so take it with a grain of salt. However, if Facebook goes the way of Standard Oil or AT&T, the rewards could be handsome.
You have Another Reason to Hate Georgia Republicans: Georgia is one of only four states not to join the lawsuit, so, if you’re looking for another reason to hate that state’s Republican Attorney General, add this to the list.
Joining this lawsuit, however passively, is a pro-capitalist move to preserve competition in an industry that is more prevalent in our lives than ever before. Idaho has wasted millions of dollars pursuing lawsuits it knew it would lose. This is a fight worth joining. For those who value capitalism, competition and prosperity be encouraged by Idaho’s participation in this lawsuit. It’s a small step, but an important one.
Facebook may monopolize social media, but it doesn’t have to monopolize us.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
