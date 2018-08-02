Discussions regarding American Democracy usually acknowledge that we are not a “true democracy,” but rather a “representative democracy.” Correct enough as far as that goes. Also, even in so-called “true democracies” governance is largely accomplished by electing representatives to craft legislation and by oversight of government function via an administrative bureaucracy. Again, correct enough as far as that goes. Albeit, true democracies more often employ direct plebiscites as the final step in adopting major laws.
Sadly, in Idaho, as far as representative principles go, it isn’t very encouraging. In recent decades of GOP dominance, the ship of state seems to have been sailing in reverse.
Representative Democracy is meant to represent the needs and aspirations of all the governed. Not merely the well-connected, campaign donors, party loyalists, corporations, relatives, cronies, a single religion, a single gender, a single ethnicity, or only urban or rural constituents, and least of all the personal ambitions of politicians.
Those opposing any given candidate, party or issue are still humans, citizens, tax-payers, contributors to the fabric of communities and society at large. Many are pillars of the community. They have identical rights under the law, including rights of access to elected officials and the legislative process. They are equally required to uphold laws and respect neighbors, fellow citizens, the community, state and nation. During hardship we overcome adversity best by pulling together, not by scrabbling among one another or pitting factions against one another.
Regrettably, Idaho has been traveling a different path for some time now. GOP legislators have certainly deprioritized the spirit of Representative Democracy if not indeed its implementation. Out-of-state lobbyists have more sway in Idaho’s statehouse than citizens. Citizens are denied adequate open hearings on issues significantly affecting their lives. Elected representatives rarely hold constituent meetings, or may invite only their own party members. The overwhelming will of the entire citizenry is repeatedly ignored to appease ideologues, regarding educational priorities, health care, public land protection, financial disclosure of elected and politically appointed officials, grocery tax exemption, sales tax exemption review, environmental protections, eldercare regulation, infrastructure maintenance, local control etc. This egregiously perverts the concept of “representation.” Now GOP leadership is intent on instituting political gerrymandering.
Remember the colonial chant “Tax exemptification via corporate campaign donations?” Probably not, but that’s Idaho’s status quo. It’s actually worse. Idaho’s GOP legislature panders to corporations by holding minimum wages at half the livable wage, subsidizing corporations not only via a swath of tax exemptions but by forcing middle-class taxpayers to fund the resulting need for public assistance programs.
Women’s issues, special health care needs and reproductive rights are decided by an utterly unrepresentative supermajority of mainly aging males. Access to cheap, reliable birth control is discouraged in favor of “abstinence-only,” thereby exploding the rate of unwanted conceptions that are too often tragically aborted because that decision is hugely incentivized by parsimonious Republican health care, wage, childcare, food assistance, grocery tax and public housing policies.
We are one of only a handful of states without financial disclosure and recusal laws for elected and politically appointed officials. You can’t knowledgeably elect someone to represent your interests if you are unaware that their personal interests contradict yours. That makes about as much sense as giving corporations the sole right to determine labor rights and conditions in the workplace.
Let’s look at Idaho’s cold equations affecting representation. Idaho’s current population is 1,754,000. In 2016, Idaho’s Secretary of State reported the eligible voting population was 1,203,384 and 770,245 (64 percent) registered to vote in the primary. On July 2, SOS reported the eligible voting population is 1,273,151, of whom 826,491 (65 percent) were registered for the primary. In the 2016 general election, 936,529 were registered to vote (79 percent). So, currently, 110,038 registrations have apparently lapsed (through whatever process) since 2016.
Three points are worth making. You can’t be represented if you don’t vote. You can’t vote if you aren’t registered. You can’t be sure you are registered if you don’t check in advance of the election.
I would be remiss as a citizen if I didn’t note that registration purging has become more aggressive in recent years. As a Democrat, I would be remiss if I failed to emphasize there is ample concern that these practices are more aggressive in red states and that the criteria and demographics of purges have been skewed to disadvantage Democrats. Information on how to register and your current registration status is easily obtained at “Rock the Vote” www.rockthevote.org/voting-information/idaho/.
Another insight from Idaho’s SOS is the political alignment of Idaho’s electorate. As of July 2, 51.6 percent of Idaho voters register Republican, 35.8 percent unaffiliated, 11.5 percent Democrat. No surprise that statewide registrations heavily favor Republicans. Yet rarely do statewide elections result in merely 12 percent voting Democratic. The Democratic vote for statewide seats is commonly three to four times their registered percentage. There are several reasons. Many Democrats register Republican to influence Republican primaries. The split of unaffiliated voters varies from year to year depending on candidates and issues. Not all Republicans vote strictly according to party lines. And the balance of complacency or energy among aligned and non-aligned voters varies from election to election.
There are two huge wildcards. The first is the motivation of unregistered, potential voters (and their political leanings). The second involves ever-changing electorate demographics, particularly regarding age, gender, ethnicity and economic circumstances. Interestingly, these aspects often drift together on the sea of politics. Political tidal waves happen when registration motivation and demographic drift align.
If you want real representation you must register and vote. In 2016’s election 492,507 Idahoan’s who could have voted didn’t, including 225,652 who were already registered. Those voters could easily have reshaped Idaho’s politics.
