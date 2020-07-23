Inside Politics: Idaho’s Two-Year Medicaid Expansion Journey is About to End – for the Better

Former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill is credited with making the phrase, “All politics is local” famous. People have ascribed different meanings to this missive, but essentially it embraces the idea that people care most about issues that hit closest to home. In other words, fixing that pothole at the end of your street or making sure the roads are plowed in a timely fashion is more important to people’s day-to-day lives than passing campaign finance reform or solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This makes sense. You drive on those roads every day of your life, whereas most of us will never run for office or travel to the Middle East.
There are, however, national issues that are very much local. Healthcare access may be chief among them. The Affordable Care Act (ACA), for instance, included provisions for states to expand Medicaid access to its residents. Idahoans are embracing that program whole-heartedly as tens of thousands of our trusted friends and neighbors now have access to quality healthcare at the most critical time. The ACA may be a national program, but it is impacting local communities all over the state and country.
That’s why our National Election in November is so important to the Gem State, it’s towns and its families.
Based on personal interactions with hundreds of voters, I can tell you a fair number of people still think Idaho’s State Legislature succeeded in restricting access to Medicaid Expansion back in 2019. This simply isn’t true. To date, Idahoans have exactly what they voted for – with an enhancement to use federal funds to treat substance abuse and mental health issues. We actually got more than what we voted for in a positive way.
It is true the legislature passed three major restrictions to the program that have the potential to kick thousands of Idahoans off of healthcare. However, under federal law, the state doesn’t have carte blanche to simply impose the restrictions without federal approval. So far, that approval has not come.
The first restriction would have allowed Medicaid Expansion-eligible Idahoans to keep their exchange plans if they wanted to. This “choice” would have cost Idaho taxpayers $42.5 million a year to implement while keeping people on sub-standard plans. The feds rejected the state’s proposal last summer and efforts to revive the restriction have not materialized.
The second restriction would require Idaho families to, essentially, get permission to see their own doctor for certain medical advice. The Anti-Idaho Family restriction passed by the state legislature also requires federal approval, but none has been given to date.
Finally, the Paperwork Penalty is still pending federal approval. Otherwise known as the “work requirement” restriction to Medicaid Expansion, this provision would create a Red Tape Regatta requiring thousands of working Idahoans to fill out paperwork on a regular basis to remind the state they are indeed working. Failure to fill out the paperwork correctly could result in coverage loss. This bureaucratic boondoggle has little to do with work and everything to do with penalizing Idahoans for not being good at filling out forms. The Trump administration has green-lit similar provisions in other states, but Idaho’s plan remains on the shelf.
That’s why the federal election on November 3rd could have huge implications locally for so many Idahoans.
Here’s what I mean. Joe Biden is going to be our next President (I will address this in greater detail some other time). You will recall that Biden was instrumental in getting the ACA passed in the first place, including Medicaid Expansion. It is highly unlikely a Biden administration (specifically the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) would approve any of Idaho’s draconian and spiteful restrictions to Medicaid Expansion that none of us voted for and very few of us want. Let’s not forget that Arkansas kicked close to 20,000 people off healthcare under its restriction regime. I can’t see the Biden administration going along with any of that, particularly since the Pandemic will still be an issue when he takes office.
Idaho voters approved Medicaid Expansion overwhelmingly in November 2018 and American voters will seal that legacy in November 2020. It’s been a long journey and hard fight to make sure Idahoans got exactly what they voted for. Medicaid Expansion may be a national program, but safeguarding the lives of Idaho’s families and communities is about as local as it gets.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!