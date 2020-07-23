Inside Politics: Idaho’s Two-Year Medicaid Expansion Journey is About to End – for the Better

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill is credited with making the phrase, “All politics is local” famous. People have ascribed different meanings to this missive, but essentially it embraces the idea that people care most about issues that hit closest to home. In other words, fixing that pothole at the end of your street or making sure the roads are plowed in a timely fashion is more important to people’s day-to-day lives than passing campaign finance reform or solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This makes sense. You drive on those roads every day of your life, whereas most of us will never run for office or travel to the Middle East.

There are, however, national issues that are very much local. Healthcare access may be chief among them. The Affordable Care Act (ACA), for instance, included provisions for states to expand Medicaid access to its residents. Idahoans are embracing that program whole-heartedly as tens of thousands of our trusted friends and neighbors now have access to quality healthcare at the most critical time. The ACA may be a national program, but it is impacting local communities all over the state and country.

That’s why our National Election in November is so important to the Gem State, it’s towns and its families.