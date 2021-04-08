Inside Politics: Idaho’s Transportation Future

Investing in infrastructure is something almost every Idahoan can agree on, yet we haven’t got it down. This might be the year we can make the necessary compromises and get started on it. It’s one of mine and Gov. Brad Little’s top legislative priorities.

The recent Boise State University Idaho Policy Institute study is one of a long line of studies showing we have a problem. The gap is now $380 million per year just to maintain our existing roads. A 2011 study pegged that gap at $262 million. We at least are staying ahead of inflation, but we also need to invest in new capacity to deal with traffic issues in fast growing parts of the state.

The most recent transportation bill, H342, passed the House on March 17, and is now making its way to the Senate. This legislation, which increases the sales tax distribution to transportation from 1-percent to 4.5-percent, is better than its predecessors, and allocates 1.5-percent of that funding to city and county governments to fix local roads.