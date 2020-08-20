Inside Politics: Idaho’s Special Session: What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Let’s fast-forward to 2015 when then-Governor Butch Otter called a special session to pass a law conforming with a treaty whose purpose is to collect child support payments. Yes, child support. Why the need for a special session? Because an Idaho House committee voted it down during the regular session due to fears that Idaho would come under control of – wait for it – Sharia law. Idaho was set to lose more than $45 million in federal funding which could have collapsed the entire child support system in our state, leaving 155,000 Idaho children in a lurch. The first day of a special session costs taxpayers about $36,000. Luckily, they passed the child support law on day one of the special session and disaster was averted. To date, Idaho has yet to come under control of Sharia law due to child support payments.

In 2020, close to 6 million Americans have been infected with Covid-19 and more than 173,000 people are dead as a result. Idaho is rocketing toward 30,000 cases and 300 deaths with no end in sight. Ada and Canyon counties account for more than half of the state’s cases (about 16,500) and fatalities (154 as of this writing). Holding a special session inside the State Capitol presents several obvious problems. For starters, it’s inside. Every person with a working knowledge of Google will discover that cramming 105 legislators, plus staff, plus whoever else decides to show up, into a confined space in the middle of Idaho’s Covid-19 epicenter is a recipe for disaster. This is especially true when you consider many of our elected leaders are elderly or have underlying conditions – or both. It doesn’t help that a sizeable group of lawmakers will undoubtedly try to show their “patriotism” by refusing to wear masks. The House Speaker recently noted that a mask “mandate” for his chamber would likely be ignored by some. While numerous suggestions are being considered to make the special session safer, they are only suggestions at this point. Keep in mind, an Idaho State Senator recently made national headlines after proclaiming that listening to health experts is “elitist” and would lead to “totalitarianism.” Either that or 173,000 dead Americans. Take your pick.