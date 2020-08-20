Inside Politics: Idaho’s Special Session: What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Seven words that should strike fear into the heart of every Idahoan are “the Governor is calling a special session.” This has happened a couple dozen times in our state’s history, so it isn’t uncommon. However, recent history does not shine a favorable light on these mid-summer legislative meetings. The 2020 special session, scheduled for August 24th, purports to address the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on Idaho. The proposed topics have little to do with public health and more to do with lawmakers politicizing a virus that knows no political ideology.
What could possibly go wrong? Let’s review.
In 2006, then-Governor Jim Risch called a special session to address sky-rocketing property taxes in our state. His solution: gut school funding, throw Idaho into an education crisis, and cement our state as one of the poorest in the nation. Lawmakers voted to eliminate the public school maintenance and operation levy from the property tax rolls and raise the sales tax by a penny. The measure claimed to save property taxpayers around $260 million. Initially, it did. However, the measure forced school districts all over the state to float special levies just to keep the lights on. Those levies now total more than $200 million statewide. Combined with the sales tax hike, Idahoans ultimately saw a tax increase. In sum, the special session wreaked havoc on our schools, decreased prosperity in the state, raised our sales taxes and set into motion a system that ultimately raised our property taxes.
What could possibly go wrong?
Let’s fast-forward to 2015 when then-Governor Butch Otter called a special session to pass a law conforming with a treaty whose purpose is to collect child support payments. Yes, child support. Why the need for a special session? Because an Idaho House committee voted it down during the regular session due to fears that Idaho would come under control of – wait for it – Sharia law. Idaho was set to lose more than $45 million in federal funding which could have collapsed the entire child support system in our state, leaving 155,000 Idaho children in a lurch. The first day of a special session costs taxpayers about $36,000. Luckily, they passed the child support law on day one of the special session and disaster was averted. To date, Idaho has yet to come under control of Sharia law due to child support payments.
What could possibly go wrong?
In 2020, close to 6 million Americans have been infected with Covid-19 and more than 173,000 people are dead as a result. Idaho is rocketing toward 30,000 cases and 300 deaths with no end in sight. Ada and Canyon counties account for more than half of the state’s cases (about 16,500) and fatalities (154 as of this writing). Holding a special session inside the State Capitol presents several obvious problems. For starters, it’s inside. Every person with a working knowledge of Google will discover that cramming 105 legislators, plus staff, plus whoever else decides to show up, into a confined space in the middle of Idaho’s Covid-19 epicenter is a recipe for disaster. This is especially true when you consider many of our elected leaders are elderly or have underlying conditions – or both. It doesn’t help that a sizeable group of lawmakers will undoubtedly try to show their “patriotism” by refusing to wear masks. The House Speaker recently noted that a mask “mandate” for his chamber would likely be ignored by some. While numerous suggestions are being considered to make the special session safer, they are only suggestions at this point. Keep in mind, an Idaho State Senator recently made national headlines after proclaiming that listening to health experts is “elitist” and would lead to “totalitarianism.” Either that or 173,000 dead Americans. Take your pick.
While lawmakers will address voting and election issues in a year where the number of mail-in ballots will surely go through the roof, the big item will be a blanket law to prevent the state, local entities and businesses from being sued over Covid-19 issues. There is no plan to address aid to Idaho’s 51st-ranked public schools or other items directly related to public health.
In an age where Americans are dying a thousand a day, the economy is in shambles, and leadership is at an all-time low, I’m sure some will solace in the fact that Idaho is calling a special session. I’m certainly not among them.
Because, what could possibly go wrong?
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
