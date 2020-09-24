Inside Politics: Idaho’s Healthcare is in Jeopardy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The life and death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had, and may have, a profound effect on the State of Idaho. Her trailblazing work as a women’s rights advocate had its roots in the Gem State. Were it not for her efforts in the landmark case of Reed v. Reed, women may have less control over their own finances, not to mention their lives in general. However, Ginsburg’s absence may have an even bigger effect on hundreds of thousands of Idahoans and millions of Americans who are relying on healthcare access now more than ever. This is neither hyperbole nor hysteria.

The fact is, your healthcare is in jeopardy.

The Reed case started out as a probate fight of all things. Not exactly where you would expect to find an historic women’s rights decision. As the caption would indicate, the Reeds were husband and wife who were separated at the time. Upon the death of their son, they fought over who should be executor of his estate. Under Idaho law, when there was a conflict like this between husband and wife, the husband was preferred. The law actually said, “males must be preferred to females.” Mind you, this is not some ancient case from Idaho Territory days, it was the law in the early 1970’s.