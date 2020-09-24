Inside Politics: Idaho’s Healthcare is in Jeopardy

The life and death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had, and may have, a profound effect on the State of Idaho. Her trailblazing work as a women’s rights advocate had its roots in the Gem State. Were it not for her efforts in the landmark case of Reed v. Reed, women may have less control over their own finances, not to mention their lives in general. However, Ginsburg’s absence may have an even bigger effect on hundreds of thousands of Idahoans and millions of Americans who are relying on healthcare access now more than ever. This is neither hyperbole nor hysteria.
The fact is, your healthcare is in jeopardy.
The Reed case started out as a probate fight of all things. Not exactly where you would expect to find an historic women’s rights decision. As the caption would indicate, the Reeds were husband and wife who were separated at the time. Upon the death of their son, they fought over who should be executor of his estate. Under Idaho law, when there was a conflict like this between husband and wife, the husband was preferred. The law actually said, “males must be preferred to females.” Mind you, this is not some ancient case from Idaho Territory days, it was the law in the early 1970’s.
The wife, Sally Reed, wasn’t having it. She hired Boise attorney Allen Derr and took it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The person who wrote the brief for Mrs. Reed: a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Needless to say, she won the case and sex discrimination in America has been on the decline ever since. Reed v. Reed was so historic, it was included in a permanent display at the Idaho State Capitol chronicling our state’s history (located on the Garden Level). A monument marks the location of Sally Reed’s old home in Boise.
As impactful as that decision continues to be, a more immediate threat looms over our state and country due to Justice Ginsburg’s passing. Nothing less than the health and well-being of our families and communities is at stake. That is not a philosophical statement, but a literal one. Our healthcare is in the Supreme Court’s cross-hairs and Justice Ginsburg won’t be around to help save it.
I wrote several weeks ago about California v. Texas. This is the case being brought by nearly two dozen states (led by Texas) and the Federal government to abolish the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Oral arguments before the Supreme Court are scheduled for November 10th with a decision expected sometime in 2021. In my column, I opined there was little to worry about. At least four justices, including Ginsburg, would assuredly rule against the challenge with four others likely siding with Texas. Chief Justice John Roberts, who I believe has a firm eye on his legacy, would provide the tie-breaker that keeps the ACA in place.
That all changed with Justice Ginsburg’s death.
The Right-Wing Party is poised to hammer through a new justice prior to oral arguments. Should the Senate confirm an anti-healthcare justice, the lives of hundreds of thousands of Idahoans could be upended with the stroke of a pen. Consider the following:
Protections for pre-existing conditions—gone.
Keeping your kids on your insurance plan until they’re 26—gone.
Protections against lifetime caps on insurance benefits—gone.
Idaho exchange plans—gone.
Oh, and Medicaid Expansion—gone.
As for those who have private insurance, who knows? Because the ACA is such a big part of America’s healthcare landscape, it’s impossible to predict what effect its sudden repeal would have on private insurance rates.
If you think all of these things can be fixed by executive order, think again. There is a HUGE difference between legislation passed by Congress and the whim of a single president. Congress can pass laws that have binding effect on how healthcare is managed in our country. The effect of an executive order on these issues is uncertain at best and null at worst.
Say what you will philosophically about Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Whether you agreed with her or not, women face far less discrimination in this state and country because of her work. Furthermore, she would have voted to protect your healthcare and the healthcare of hundreds of thousands of Idahoans.
Her work made our state and country stronger. But her passing could have a devastating impact on Idaho families everywhere.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!