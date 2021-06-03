Inside Politics: Idaho’s freedom on the brink

Memorial Day means different things to different people and rightfully so. For veterans, it’s a time of thoughtful reflection about the men and women they served with. For others, it’s a time for family and community. And, for some, it’s a time of well-earned rest and a medium-rare steak on the grill. Regardless of where you fall on this spectrum, the common thread is a celebration of freedom. Memorial Day’s placement on the calendar is apropos of this — the unofficial start of summer. Sunshine, burgeoning crops, green grass, rocking chairs on porches. Summer is a time of optimism, possibilities and potential — none of which would be possible without the freedoms we all enjoy.
That is why it’s so maddening to see Idaho’s freedoms on the brink yet again.
Woven within the overarching definition of “freedom” is something every American strives for, namely “economic freedom.” There’s nothing wrong with this. Economic freedom is what gives us the backyards, the crops, the green grass and the rocking chairs. When we talk about the “American Way of Life,” we’re essentially talking about achieving economic freedom. Aside from what it allows you to buy or consume, “economic freedom” is about independence and self-determination. Without that, the “American Way of Life” can be a hollow proposition. While our fighting men and women protect us from tyranny, it’s incumbent upon our elected officials to create a system under which everyone has the opportunity to grasp the “American Way of Life.” Too often, however, politicians drop the ball on the very field our veterans fought so bravely to defend.
Such is the case of the Idaho State Legislature.
About a year ago I was knocking on doors in a conservative neighborhood collecting signatures for an education initiative. Nothing fosters freedom in this country more than the opportunity to gain knowledge and skills that enable Idahoans to land good-paying jobs or start their own businesses. As I approached a door on a particular block, I looked down the street and saw no less than four “For Sale” signs. I knocked on the door and was greeted by an elderly couple who were kind enough to sign the initiative. Before I went on to the next door, I pointed to the “For Sale” signs and asked why there were so many. Without hesitation, the husband said, “Property taxes.”
I knew without elaboration what he was talking about. I had heard the same complaint all over the state. Too many working Idahoans were being priced out of their homes because of sky-rocketing property taxes. They’ve been clamoring for years for state leaders to address the problem to no avail. The 2021 legislative session was no different.
With spiraling property taxes threatening the freedoms of thousands of working Idahoans, Idaho’s elected leaders passed a massive tax giveaway that benefits out-of-state companies and wealthy transplants who have moved to Idaho in droves from out-of-state. The California Welfare Plan will ship millions of your tax dollars outside the Gem State while leaving working Idahoans in a lurch.
While out-of-staters will benefit wildly from Idaho’s largesse, Idahoans themselves are being left to feed off the scraps. In a massive show of condescension, Idaho’s Legislature slapped together a property tax bill at the last minute which raises the property tax exemption from $100,000 to $125,000. It also “raises” the so-called “circuit breaker” credit — which benefits seniors like the ones I mentioned above — from $1,380 to $1,500. Barely enough savings to cover a decent night out. With so many working Idahoans calling for economic freedom in a state that is supposed to value such a thing, your elected leaders thumbed their noses at you once again. Pro-prosperity Idaho Democrats called the bill “grossly irresponsible” and even Governor Little expressed his disappointment, writing “I fear the long-term consequences may outweigh this temporary reprieve” of the bill.
I’m not sure all those people with “For Sale” signs in their yards would call the legislation a “reprieve.” More like a fleeting ray of sunlight before the storm.
Freedom comes in all shapes and sizes, and it’s important we reflect on and honor the freedoms we have. In Idaho, however, those freedoms remain under attack by the very people you send to the statehouse.
When Idaho’s legislators value the freedoms of Californians more than Idahoans, it’s time for a change.