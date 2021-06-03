Inside Politics: Idaho’s freedom on the brink

Memorial Day means different things to different people and rightfully so. For veterans, it’s a time of thoughtful reflection about the men and women they served with. For others, it’s a time for family and community. And, for some, it’s a time of well-earned rest and a medium-rare steak on the grill. Regardless of where you fall on this spectrum, the common thread is a celebration of freedom. Memorial Day’s placement on the calendar is apropos of this — the unofficial start of summer. Sunshine, burgeoning crops, green grass, rocking chairs on porches. Summer is a time of optimism, possibilities and potential — none of which would be possible without the freedoms we all enjoy.

Woven within the overarching definition of “freedom” is something every American strives for, namely “economic freedom.” There’s nothing wrong with this. Economic freedom is what gives us the backyards, the crops, the green grass and the rocking chairs. When we talk about the “American Way of Life,” we’re essentially talking about achieving economic freedom. Aside from what it allows you to buy or consume, “economic freedom” is about independence and self-determination. Without that, the “American Way of Life” can be a hollow proposition. While our fighting men and women protect us from tyranny, it’s incumbent upon our elected officials to create a system under which everyone has the opportunity to grasp the “American Way of Life.” Too often, however, politicians drop the ball on the very field our veterans fought so bravely to defend.