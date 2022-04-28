Inside Politics: Idaho’s College-Athlete-Capitalists

Back in 2015, I was sitting in a sports bar on a Sunday afternoon waiting for the Buffalo Bills game to start, when a lawyer acquaintance of mine sidled up next to me. He’s from Missouri, so he’s a Kansas City Chiefs fan. The previous week, the University of Missouri Tigers Football team threatened to boycott a game unless the school’s System President, Tim Wolfe, was fired or resigned based on his “handling” of several racially charged incidents on the Mizzou campus. Wolfe eventually resigned and football went on as scheduled.

Being a Mizzou grad myself, my acquaintance and I had a common link to the Show Me State. He was appalled by the football team’s actions, while I had a more Capitalistic view. These are adult men, I argued, who have the right to play or not play as they see fit. The likely reason Wolfe resigned so quickly was because the University of Missouri stood to lose more than $1 million for not playing its game against BYU. In other words, the student players forced the University to make a business decision.

They got their way.

I was proud of my alma mater that day, even if my colleague wasn’t. The football team generated millions of dollars for the University while they received a “free” education that wasn’t so free and wasn’t much of an education. Those student-athletes exercised leverage in a system where they held all the cards, but none of the money.

That’s all changed. Now, the help can get paid.

As I wrote in a column several months ago, Idaho’s college athlete capitalists can make money selling their name, image and likeness — “NIL” for short. Boise State University has already gotten the ball rolling on that front. According to a report from KTVB-TV, 90 student-athletes have inked roughly $45,000 in NIL deals this year. Nearly half of that money has gone to female athletes. While that may not seem like a lot of money — even to college kids — it shows that Idaho’s student-athlete-capitalists can finally get compensated for all the work they are putting in for their universities.

This may only be the beginning.

A state like Idaho is ripe for this kind of opportunity. Let’s face it, the quality of talent for local commercials and advertisements is not great. The most famous people in Idaho, locally anyway, are TV news anchors. The thing is, no one is going to care if those people put their name, image or likeness behind athletic apparel, food, drink, or accessories. Heck, if you’re a charismatic young athlete in peak physical condition, you could probably sell any product better than the local weatherman.

In a state where athletics and outdoor activities are so popular, it makes sense that athletes should promote the things that thousands of Idahoans enjoy every year whether it’s shoes, clothes, hiking gear, Clif Bars or tires. Given that Idaho does not have major professional sports teams, that leaves the college athletes to fill the void. For the first time ever, they can. And should.

This new landscape also offers Idaho’s universities the chance to bring much-needed talent to the state. Boise State University recently helped Tight End Riley Smith close a deal with a local auto dealership in which Smith will receive a brand-new truck.

What is to stop the University of Idaho from working with Moscow and Lewiston businesses on a similar package for current or potential student-athlete-capitalists?

What about Idaho State University in Pocatello?

Frankly, why couldn’t the College of Southern Idaho do the same thing in the Twin Falls/Ketchum/Sun Valley area? There’s a lot of money in that region and not a lot of quality local talent to use their name, image and likeness for the benefit of local businesses.

In other words, Idaho is a wide-open market in a new landscape that student-athlete capitalists can take advantage of.

As a member of Idaho’s Capitalist Party (Democrats) I’m thrilled college athlete capitalists can finally profit from their hard work. Idaho is a “big” small state with nearly 2 million people and not a lot of savvy when it comes to marketing and promotion. For young and hungry capitalist athletes looking to get ahead financially, Idaho is the Wild West.

Go for it.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

