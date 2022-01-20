Inside Politics: Idaho’s Chalkboard Leaders in a Whiteboard World

Over the last six months, my family has been playing charades whenever we get together. The biggest fan of this development is my 10-year-old nephew who has really taken to the game. As it turns out, he and I are a pretty good team. However, as you can imagine, the generation gap presents some problems. This past Christmas, I had to act out the word “Chalkboard.” Easy enough. There is basically one clue for “Chalkboard” and it’s pretty much fool-proof. I acted out said clue, and he immediately shouted out “Whiteboard!” I gave the gesture for “something similar to that,” but he kept saying “Whiteboard! Whiteboard!” I was stumped. Just as our time was about to run out, he blurted out “Chalkboard?” as if it were a wild guess. We got the point, but the exercise was telling. My sister explained afterwards that my nephews’ schools no longer use chalkboards.

I fear Idaho Governor Brad Little has the same disconnect with our state. The difference is, he’s not playing for points, he’s playing for the future of Idaho.

Whether we like it or not, Idaho is growing as fast as any state in the nation. By next year, our population could surpass two-million. Much of that growth is being fueled by out-of-staters coming in from more prosperous towns and cities. They’re bringing their families, their vehicles and their collective futures to a state that has shown it is ill-equipped to handle the influx. Our roads and bridges are sub-par and, depending on your vehicle, impassable at times (Magic Valley farmers know this all too well). Our schools are among the worst in the country and, as a result, Idahoans earn some of the lowest wages. When you combine those factors with explosive growth, you have a recipe for disaster without a bold vision for Idaho’s future.

Unfortunately, we have leaders who are content with banging chalk out of erasers behind the school rather than adapting to changing times and challenges.

I like budget surpluses as much as the next person. But, as I’ve alluded to before, they’re not that hard to produce. All you have to do is ignore your schools, ignore your roads and bridges, ignore investments in healthcare and, abracadabra, you have a budget surplus. It’s no different than our personal finances. If you simply don’t pay your rent or mortgage, don’t make your car payment, don’t pay utilities and don’t pay for any kind of insurance, you too can have a budget surplus. In both cases, however, the failure to invest in essential services can prove devastating to your family and yourself.

Governor Little’s proposal in his State of the State to invest more money in our schools, infrastructure and veterans is certainly welcome, but as always it seems small. His “plan” is not really a plan at all, but rather a band-aid on a growing wound. Same goes for his scheme to give a bunch of your tax dollars to your bosses and the out-of-staters who moved in next door. The difference is, that “plan” won’t help heal the wound, it will only make it larger.

While I’m not some business expert, if you were looking for a state as a “start-up” company, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better candidate than Idaho. We have an abundance of natural resources for the modern world, like water, sun and wind. We have a great quality of life and a ton of hard-working people who are eager to succeed. If you give Idahoans the right tools and use your natural resources wisely, our growth could be a dynamic asset. Instead, our leaders treat this state and our people like Kodak treated film – holding on to antiquated ways of governing while other states pass us by. Idaho and Idahoans deserve a real plan for our state’s future. Not an annual scheme designed to give away our tax dollars to people who don’t need it, while Idaho’s working families fall further behind.

I feel like Idaho has chalkboard leaders in a white board world. Maybe it’s time for a clean slate so Idaho can grow and more Idahoans can prosper.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

