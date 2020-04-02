Inside Politics: Idaho’s Best Legislation No One Knows About

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Idaho’s state legislature did very little to distinguish itself in 2020. In fact, we’ll probably get sued again for more harmful legislation Gov. Little just signed into law. However, one bill co-sponsored by two Twin Falls lawmakers could bring much-needed relief to hundreds of Idaho families who face financial ruin in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The legislation didn’t make any headlines because the subject of bankruptcy exemptions doesn’t exactly make for scintillating copy. But, this new law couldn’t have come at a better time.

Before we delve into the new legislation, a few things about bankruptcy. First, thousands of Idahoans file for bankruptcy each year. I know. I am a former bankruptcy trustee who administered thousands of cases over a period of seven years. Chances are, you know someone who has filed. Second, bankruptcy debtors tend not to be “dead beats.” Case law makes it clear the vast majority of debtors are “honest but unfortunate.” I can attest to this. While not every bankruptcy debtor is pure of motive, the crooks are rare. As a bankruptcy trustee during the financial crisis, I saw thousands of people who held on for as long as they could before filing. Job losses and foreclosures proved to be too much for them in the end — especially for those with children. I’ve never met anyone who wanted to file for bankruptcy. But, eventually, financial reality catches up with pride.