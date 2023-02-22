As much as Idaho state lawmakers, including Gov. Brad Little, talk about wanting to keep Idaho children in Idaho instead of watching them flee to other states for better opportunities, they sure don’t seem to understand teenagers very much.

They’ve failed our kids in both big ways and small. For years, Idaho state lawmakers refused to voluntarily invest in public schools and health care (you, the voters, forced them to address those issues), not to mention infrastructure, job training programs, higher education and just about everything that would provide Idaho children with a solid foundation to succeed in this state.

That aside, lawmakers have shown they simply don’t understand kids on a human level. And most of them actually have some! This begs the question: If state lawmakers don’t understand kids, how do they intend to create an environment where our children will want to actually stay in Idaho?

I wrote last year about how pre-occupied the Radical Right-Wingers were about library porn. That’s right. To listen to them, you’d think Idaho’s libraries were akin to the Playboy Mansion when it came to their stock of porn. It was so bad, Right Wing Party lawmakers actually set up a secret room at the Capitol for fellow lawmakers to view this smut prior to considering a bill to outlaw said material.

What kid in 2023 goes to the library to get porn? Do you honestly think teenagers throughout southern Idaho are scheming ways to score porn at the library? I have no doubt that many of the lawmakers supporting the legislation gave their very own kids cellphones, tablets and/or internet access, which means they’ve given their kids access to all kinds of porn. But at least the libraries are safe.

Earlier this session, two committee chairs put restrictions on who could testify, essentially banning anyone under the age of 18. Apparently, teenagers aren’t worth listening to on such topics as schools or health care.

The latest shot against Idaho kids came this week when the House voted 59-11 to advance House Bill 124 to the Senate. The legislation would outlaw using student IDs at the polls to prove identification. The fear, apparently, is that waves of kids would come in from Washington and Oregon to vote illegally, or, some enterprising young students would produce fake student IDs in order to vote.

Seriously?

As a baseline, it should be noted that of the approximately 600,000 votes cast last November in Idaho, only 104 people used student IDs at the polls. It’s such a low percentage my calculator can’t even fit all the zeroes on the screen.

Putting that aside, how many kids in America would actually travel from another state to vote fraudulently, let alone make a fake ID to do so? As a former college student, I can tell you there is exactly one reason why college-aged kids would travel miles to an adjoining state or procure a fake ID, and it has nothing to do with voting.

As a freshman at the University of Missouri, I was Jeremy Gugino at the polls, but I was “Jeff” something-or-other from Wheaton, Illinois, at the bars. “Jeff” looked enough like me, but more importantly, he was 23, which was all I cared about. “Jeff” got me through to junior year when I turned 21 and could be Jeremy at the polls and the bars.

Are Idaho’s lawmakers really that clueless about our young people? On a human level, I kind of feel sorry for them. What must their teenage years have been like? Spending Saturday night trying to score porn at the local library or holed up in their dorm rooms making fake student IDs so they could vote in the local election.

On a serious note, lawmakers are playing a dangerous game with their anti-Idaho youth crusade. After all, who’s going to run this state if all the kids leave? Furthermore, for all the talk about family values, what kind of values do you support when your policies drive kids away?

Idaho is a great state with lots to offer families, but year after year, state lawmakers enact policies that give Idaho kids the opposite impression.

For the 104 Idahoans who used their student ID to vote last election, my condolences if this legislation passes. If you can get into the bars, drinks are on me.

Just ask for “Jeff.”