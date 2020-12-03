Inside Politics: Idaho Lawmakers are Out of Touch with Idaho and America

Last year, Idaho state lawmakers went out of their way to (essentially) repeal Idaho’s century-old constitutional right to bring ballot initiatives. The move was meant to punish Idaho voters for overwhelmingly passing Medicaid Expansion in 2018 — a measure that is currently helping more than 94,000 of your friends and neighbors in the middle of a pandemic. The stated reasons were myriad: We don’t want to become California where ballots are clogged with left-wing initiatives (more on that in a second); urban areas have too much power to put measures up for a vote (not true); and, if we don’t act now to restrict Idaho’s initiative rights, our state will become infested with legal marijuana (even though efforts to do so have consistently failed).
Implicit in these warnings was the idea that ballot initiatives are the province of the left. As 2020 showed us, that couldn’t have been further from the truth. Not only are statewide votes on ballot initiatives and constitutional amendments reserved for ALL voters, they show Americans are way less divided than you may think on a variety of big issues.
They also show Idaho’s lawmakers are out of touch with voters here in the Gem State and all over America.
Let’s start with an issue Idaho is all too familiar with: Medicaid Expansion. Earlier this year, Oklahoma and Missouri voters approved expansion in their states. That brings the total to 39 states (including Washington, D.C.) – nearly 80-percent of the country. Despite this, Idaho’s lawmakers spent years rejecting the measure before voters took the matter into their own hands. Medicaid Expansion is squarely a mainstream issue at this point, supported by Democrats, Right-Wingers and independents alike, not to mention 61-percent of Idahoans.
Next, the Right-Wing bogeyman: marijuana. I hate to break it to everyone, but Idaho remains one of only six states where marijuana is either fully illegal or not decriminalized. Idaho lawmakers couldn’t even legalize hemp last session. Last month, voters in four states – Arizona, South Dakota, New Jersey and Montana – voted to legalize pot for personal use. Mississippi voters approved it for medicinal use. None of those votes were even close. Mississippi – that bastion of liberalism – approved medical marijuana with nearly 70-percent of the vote. Legalizing pot is so mainstream in America, you can even trade marijuana stocks on the NASDAQ. Paying money for pot in Idaho gets you jail time.
When it comes to the minimum wage, Idaho’s is as minimum as permitted by law: $7.25/hour. Don’t hold your breath waiting for Idaho lawmakers to change that even though Americans of all stripes agree the minimum wage must be increased. When given the chance to weigh in directly on this issue, voters overwhelmingly approve statewide minimum wage increases. Since 1996, 25 of 27 minimum wage initiatives have been approved, including Florida last month which voted to increase the minimum wage to $15/hour. Again, the vote wasn’t even close. Indeed, voters have approved minimum wage increases, on average, by a 60/40 margin over the last 25 years. In addition to Florida, that includes urban and rural states as diverse as Arkansas (twice), Maine, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska and Washington. Polling in Idaho shows increasing the minimum wage would pass handily, but try telling that to the lawmakers Idahoans actually vote into office.
Finally, for those Idaho lawmakers who fear we may become “like California,” that state’s 2020 ballot was chock-full of initiatives favored by the right. And guess what? They passed. California voters turned down a measure to increase property taxes on commercial and industrial real estate in order to fund schools. Voters there also favored an initiative to continue its ban on affirmative action. Californians overwhelmingly rejected a rent control measure as well as an initiative to end cash bail. Idaho lawmakers came within a whisker of repealing our century-old initiative rights last year out of fear the Gem State would become overwhelmed by “progressive” measures. California, however, shows that ballot initiatives are not the sole province of the left.
While the last several years have been the most divisive in generations, voters across the country have shown we have much more in common than you might think. They’ve also shown how Idaho’s lawmakers are falling further and further out of touch with their own constituents as well as Americans as a whole.
It’s time Idaho voters exercised their franchise not just on the issues, but on the make-up of our state legislature. When votes at the statehouse do not reflect your votes on the issues, it’s clearly time for a change.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
