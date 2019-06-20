Nearly everyone in Idaho has a friend, family member, or neighbor impacted by the ongoing opioid crisis. Idahoans have spent years trying to figure out how to contend with the most addictive, widespread drugs in modern history. The opioid epidemic, to say the least, is a pressing issue for lawmakers, stakeholders, and organizations alike.
Last week, Governor Little signed an executive order to address opioid abuse among Idaho citizens. The order creates a group tasked with examining the ongoing crisis and providing the Governor with recommendations about how to move forward.
Before we figure out where we are going, let’s review where we are at. For the last 10 years, opioid use and addiction has steadily increased in Idaho. According to the Office of Drug Policy, a person dies from drug overdose every 36 hours.
During the legislative session, lawmakers took steps to begin tackling the opioid crisis. Representative Jake Ellis and I championed a bill that makes opioid antidotes like Naloxone and Narcan easier to prescribe and more available to Idahoans. The legislation had strong bipartisan support and passed with flying colors in both the House and Senate. These drugs can be used to save someone’s life if they are experiencing an opioid overdose. They are becoming easier and easier to use (some even function as a nasal spray) so that a family member or friend can quickly take action. We are hopeful the new law will drastically reduce opioid deaths by reducing the amount of time it takes someone to get treatment. In some situations, a few minutes can be the difference between life and death.
But, wouldn’t it be better to avoid using these drugs in the first place?
Governor Little has the opportunity to provide services that would make sure Idahoans don’t have to suffer from opioid addiction or overdose in the first place. Lifesaving antidotes are great when you have no other options, but it would be better to prevent suffering from ever happening. Idahoans need affordable, accessible treatment options that can help manage and eliminate opioid addictions. Thanks to the hard work of Idaho citizens, Medicaid Expansion will help create some of these services. Funding Recovery Centers in all our regions is critical to helping people kick addictions. Federal dollars from the new law passed by ballot initiative will make a huge difference in the quantity and quality of treatment services.
The Governor has publicly stated he wants to reduce the amount of opioid arrests in Idaho. Companies that sell opioid-based pain killers are part of the problem and must be held accountable. More than a dozen Idaho counties are already taking action by suing the pharmaceutical industry. They include Blaine, Cassia, and Minidoka Counties in the Magic Valley, as well as Latah County in my home district. States are also taking aim at one of the Opioid Crisis’ biggest offenders in Purdue Pharma. That company recently agreed to a $270 million opioid settlement with Oklahoma. Several other states are filing suit against the company and its owners including New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Utah. Idaho should follow suit and help put a stop to the predatory practices of the pharmaceutical industry.
Drug addiction is, undoubtedly, a bipartisan issue. No one wants to see Idaho citizens addicted to powerful opioids with no ability to get treatment. We have the ability to make a real change, to save lives. I support Governor Little’s proposals and will work to help reduce this horrible problem in Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.