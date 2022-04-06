Inside Politics: I Told You So…

I hate to say I told you so, but the stakes are too high not to.

I told you so.

Many of you dismissed my warnings about the Radical Right Wing Party’s desire to take away your schools, your hope for prosperity and your children’s future in Idaho. I acknowledge my language can be a bit strong at times, but sometimes the best tool for the job is a good old-fashioned hammer.

Guess what? The Radical Right Wing Party tried to take away your schools, your hope for prosperity and your children’s future here in Idaho.

In doing so, the Radical Right exposed itself as pro-crime, pro-drugs and anti-prosperity. Idaho Democrats, Republicans and the vast majority of Independents see this. But do you?

The issue I’m talking about was the Radical proposal brought by Boise-area Right Wing Party Leader Mike Moyle and Right Wing Senator Jim Rice to make Idaho’s base sales tax rate the largest in the nation – higher than New York and California – to fund our schools. In exchange, the bill would have cut property taxes – EXCEPT – for local school bonds. They sneakily dubbed this a “property tax relief bill” when in reality they were just trying to keep working Idahoans and their children poor, despondent and without hope. Obviously, the bill would have devastated working Idahoans with a nearly 8-percent sales tax, while benefitting California homeowners who have moved to Idaho in droves.

In defense of the bill, Rep. Moyle testified, “We’re going to try to put together a website where people can go to learn about it and see how it would affect their taxes.”

Senator Rice, in turn, stated, “When we’re talking with people and they think it does something it doesn’t do, that’s a problem[.]”

As a former Bankruptcy trustee, I can tell you this: Too many Idahoans wound up bankrupt because someone told them “Trust me, just check out the web site” or “I know what you’re hearing is bad, but let me explain…”

It’s a tried-and-true con job, and your elected representatives are trying it out on you.

Luckily for all of us, the legislation died before it reached the floor, but the groundwork is being laid. If you think the Radical Right Wing Party won’t try again to take away your schools, your prosperity and your future in Idaho, I don’t know what to tell you. They just showed you who they were this past legislative session.

The legislation I’m talking about was HB741. Here’s the gist: Your sales tax would go up to nearly 8-percent on all purchases. In other words, you’re paying sales tax in Idaho comparable to what they pay in San Francisco. If you own a home, your property taxes would – theoretically – go down. However, the property tax reduction excludes school bonds. Given that schools would likely receive less investment under HB741, you could probably expect bigger school bonds to vote on more frequently.

Why do I label the Right Wing Party pro-crime, pro-drugs, and anti-prosperity? For the very reasons I’ve written about before. Every study under the sun shows that people who come from a strong-educational background are likely to earn more money in their lifetimes, less likely to commit crimes and less likely to get mixed up in drugs. When you take that foundation away, you create a society where more Idahoans remain poor, more Idahoans commit crimes and more Idahoans do drugs.

We’ve seen this movie before. Back in 2006, Radical Right Wing Party member Jim Risch signed a bill to cut property tax investments in schools and transfer more than a quarter-billion dollars to sales tax. The net result: school bonds exploded and you paid more in property taxes. Between 2006 and 2018, violent crime in Idaho went up 17-percent. Rapes went up 58-percent during that same period. And, as we all know, Idahoans have among the lowest wealth in the nation.

Do you think this is a coincidence?

Idaho’s Radical Right Wing Party is the butt of many jokes – here in Idaho and elsewhere – but what they are trying to do to you and your family is no laughing matter. They want to keep you poor, without prospects and without hope. We know this because they just put it in writing this past legislative session.

I hate to say I told you so. But I did. Now it’s time for you to vote for hope, prosperity and Idaho at the ballot box.

It may be too late if you don’t.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

