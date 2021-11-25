Inside Politics: I am Thankful for 2021 and Beyond

It’s cliché, but late November is as good a time as any to reflect on the things we are thankful for. I try to engage in that exercise at least once a week, but we live in busy times. For those who cram their thanks into a single week of the year, here are my collective thoughts:

Family and Friends: I am thankful I come from an Irish-Italian Catholic family that is both right-wing and open-minded, intolerant and tolerant, stuck in their ways and curious, angry and funny. In some cases, we are all of the above. Three of us have literally travelled around the world, another is a Fox News-loving former oil executive and another continues to travel hundreds of miles a year to see Phish concerts (Incidentally, this same family member helped raise money for Dr. Ben Carson). I am also thankful that my sister and cousin have adopted fun and interesting children I am proud to call my “nephews” (it sounds better than second-cousin). I’ve read that the worst thing you can be in this life is boring, and I am relieved my family does not fall under that description.

Afghanistan is Over: I understand the Trump and Biden administrations screwed up the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. However, if you know your history, you know that retreats rarely go well. After two decades and trillions of our dollars, we are finally out of the Middle East. Given that my newly-enlisted nephew could have been deployed overseas into a war zone, I’m thankful he will be spared whatever fate awaited him. I am also thankful that more veterans will not come back home with PTSD and all of the problems that lead to a suicide rate that far outpaces the civilian population.

Technology: I love living in the 21st Century and I’m not ashamed to say it. I love that we can develop a vaccine for a global Pandemic – even if many Idahoans don’t believe this is happening – in a mere nine months. I also love the fact that I can visit six cities in seven days, which I did this past summer/fall while attending games in every American Major League Baseball Park. The miracle of flight is something

I continue to marvel at, even while millions of Americans take it for granted. I travelled the country and got around our nation’s largest cities, basically, from my phone. You can’t beat that.

Rep. Fred. Wood: Representative Fred Wood of Burley, Chairman of the Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee, may be Idaho’s best committee chair. Not only did he skillfully navigate the Right-Wing Party’s nonsense during our recent Special Session, he has consistently been an understated proponent of Medicaid Expansion in Idaho as well as an advocate for restricting cigarette sales to anyone under the age of 21. I also suspect he would be in favor of increased cigarette taxes in Idaho, which would decrease the number of smokers in our state. His (eventual) retirement will be a big blow to Idaho families.

Level-Headed Legislators: I’m not sure how long this will last, but Idaho’s Democrats and Republicans beat back the Right-Wing Party’s (RWP) attempts at authoritarianism during the 2021 special session. The Anti-Capitalist measures proposed by the RWP all failed and we are better off for it. I pray that Gov. Brad Little finds his strength in 2022 to allow federal infrastructure funds to help working Idahoans, defend Medicaid Expansion in our state, open this state back up for business, and beat back the Anti-Capitalists who are keeping Idaho families poor.

Capitalism in Idaho: I have been praying for years Idaho would embrace Capitalism again. Unfortunately, the Right-Wing Party is doing everything it can to chase businesses out of our great state. That guarantees your families will remain poor and your children will do all they can to leave us. In the end, we are left with Californians, Oregonians and Washingtonians in our neighborhoods who have done nothing to contribute to Idaho but sell their homes in foreign states. It is my sincere hope we can reverse this trend and make Idaho an engine for Capitalism once again.

Optimism: As an Idaho Democratic-Capitalist, I want to see everyone succeed in a state where our elected leaders reject the things that will bring security and prosperity to our families. I am an optimist by nature, so I root for Idaho to bring back Capitalism to the Gem State. I understand that may be years in the making, but I am thankful we are still on that path.

If I can visit six cities in seven days from my phone, surely Idaho families can find the security and prosperity they’ve been working towards.

I would be thankful if we had the elected leaders to get us there.