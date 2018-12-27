As America gazes warily at the roiling dumpster fire that passes for our Federal Government this holiday season, Idahoans have reason for optimism in 2019. The new year has real potential to be a positive turning point in Idaho’s struggle to provide opportunity and prosperity for all of its citizens – particularly for rural Idaho. And, while political predictions and $2.50 will get you a cup of coffee in the Gem State, we can look toward the 2019 legislative session with at least a glimmer of hope:
Medicaid expansion: This is, by far, the biggest thing to hit Idaho in a generation. Medicaid Expansion will bring $400 million in federal dollars back home to provide quality healthcare for tens of thousands of working Idahoans, create thousands of jobs and help stabilize rural hospitals. The latter component cannot be understated. Idaho has 27 Critical Access Hospitals – mainly in rural areas – which will be buoyed by Medicaid dollars coming back to our state. Around a half-dozen of those hospitals are in South-Central Idaho. Medicaid Expansion is a game-changer on many levels, but the benefits it could bring to rural Idaho are among the most important.
Hearing aid coverage for deaf children: Given that the Magic Valley is home to Idaho’s School for the Deaf and Blind, this should resonate. A proposed change in Idaho’s insurance rules would require insurers to cover hearing aids and speech therapy visits for around 1,000 Idaho children. This bipartisan proposal should (hopefully) be adopted early on in the 2019 legislative session.
Graduate medical education 10-year strategic plan: While the name of this initiative is unwieldy at best, the investments being proposed under the plan could have a profound long-term impact on Idaho’s medical health and economy. Idaho is second to last in the nation in the number of active physicians per 100,000 citizens. That’s a wonky way of saying we have a severe doctor shortage. The idea behind the 10-year plan is to attract doctors to complete their residencies in Idaho – particularly in rural areas. The goal is to produce 2,000 new physicians over the next decade. Studies show that 50 to 75 percent of doctors stay within a 100-mile radius of where they do their residencies. The expectation is that doctors will come to Idaho, find out they really like the people and communities around our state, and set up shop here. The expected economic impact is $1.3 billion and 10,000 new jobs throughout Idaho. The problem is funding. Plan advocates asked for $5 million last year to get the program started. Our governor approved $1 million before the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee upped the investment to just under $2 million. Given that our legislature has the long-term business sense of a dot-matrix printer salesman, I am not overly optimistic about 2019. However, planners will be back making the pitch next session. Fingers crossed.
Workers’ compensation coverage for first responders: This issue should have been fixed years ago. Bipartisan legislation will be introduced in 2019 to cover Idaho’s first responders under the state’s Workers’ Compensation program for purely psychological injuries. As the law stands now, our police, fire and EMT workers must have an accompanying physical injury before they are covered for post-traumatic stress injuries. Given that more police and firefighters died last year nationwide from suicide than in the line of duty, this legislation should be a top priority for lawmakers. Not only will it make Idaho’s first responders more secure, it will improve public safety.
The rise of District 26: The legislative delegation covering Camas, Gooding, Lincoln and Blaine counties is growing into one of the strongest in the entire state. Michelle Stennett will continue as minority leader in the Senate. Sally Toone is establishing herself as one of the strongest voices in the state for rural Idaho. Her unwavering support for rural teachers, rural transportation issues and public lands – not to mention her ability to work across the aisle – is quietly drawing attention in the halls of the State Capitol. District 26 is also sending one of the most dynamic new legislators to Boise in Muffy Davis. The gold medal-winning Paralympian is a staunch advocate for Medicaid Expansion and early education options. All told, District 26 is growing into the most pro-opportunity, pro-prosperity delegation in the Magic Valley.
There is no doubt that 2019 will see its fair share of legislation that would do damage to the state and stifle opportunities for working class Idahoans. However, I remain optimistic. While political predictions and $2.50 will guarantee you a cup of coffee, I’m hopeful it will also include Medicaid Expansion, support for our first responders, opportunity for Idaho’s children and stronger voices for rural Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.