Inside Politics: HJR 4 Just Makes Sense

“There’s no urgency to act on this right now.” We disagree. District lines will be drawn in 2021. This 2020 election is our last bite at the apple before districts are set for the next ten years. At 35 districts, there would be about 51,000 people per district. Without HJR 4, we could end up with 30 districts, with 60,000 people per district, a substantial increase that reduces access to representation. If that were to happen, we couldn’t fix it for a decade. The only way to ensure that doesn’t happen is to pass HJR 4 now.

“We don’t need to pass this because the commission would never choose to reduce the number of districts.” We’re not so sure of that. Moreover, It’s not necessarily up to the commission. Many maps are thrown out by courts, which could decide the number of districts must be reduced to accommodate various criteria set in case law (i.e. you’re supposed to keep counties intact, keep communities of interest together, etc.). HJR 4 is the only real assurance we won’t end up with reduced representation. In short, there’s no Trojan horse that will be sprung on Idahoans if HJR 4 is approved by the voters. Idaho is the fastest-growing state in the nation, adding 230,000 people since the last redistricting in 2011. We’d hate to see this larger population get fewer representatives than they have now. Our goal is simply to ensure Idahoans are represented in the legislature by elected representatives they can readily access—people who share their streets, neighborhoods, and businesses. Setting the number of legislative districts at 35 will advance this goal.