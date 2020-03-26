Inside Politics: History is Watching All of Us

One of the strange things about the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 is that contemporaries didn’t really talk about it once the virus had run its course. This fact was noted in the 1999 book “Flu” by Gina Kolata who observed in the prologue that her mother-in-law “always said that her [husband] died of pneumonia that he caught from working in a foundry” when in fact he was infected by the deadly virus that claimed nearly 700,000 American lives and 50 million worldwide (both of these figures vary depending on what source you read).
This revelation prompted me to call my parents to see if their parents (all of whom were alive in 1918) had ever mentioned the Spanish flu. They had not. This includes my grandmother and grandfather Gugino who, respectively, became a nurse and a pharmacist. When you read about the pandemic of 1918, there are more questions than answers. As Kolata writes, “[t]he 1918 influenza epidemic is one of history’s great conundrums, obliterated from the consciousness of historians, who traditionally ignore science and technology but not, for the most part, plagues.”
Experts note several similarities between the 1918 “Spanish” flu (which may have originated in France, China or Kansas depending on what you read) and the one afflicting us today. Both viruses spread fast and killed people at a much higher rate than the traditional flu. There was also no coordinated national plan to deal with the virus. President Woodrow Wilson never mentioned it once in formal speeches even though he likely contracted it himself.
There are also a lot of differences – not just medically, but socially. Propping up the “airline industry” in 1918 was not a thing because it didn’t exist. Pilots of the time were raining down machine-gun fire on each other over France and Germany. One of the reasons the pandemic of 1918 became known as the “Spanish” flu is because Spain was one of the few countries involved in World War I that did not censor its press. Reports of an outbreak in San Sebastian, Spain were among the first in the world.
One other difference, perhaps most importantly, is that history is watching us in 2020 in a way it was not a hundred years ago.
It’s watching all of us.
Even if a government tried to censor the press about the pandemic (which China almost certainly did earlier this year) word gets out. Facebook alone has about 2.5 billion users between its main platform, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. Despite their best efforts, our federal and state lawmakers could not ignore Covid-19 without facing fierce backlash. The connectivity of the world in 2020 is centuries beyond what it was in 1918. I understand that once Covid-19 runs its course, people will want to forget its destruction for any number of reasons. The thing is, the modern world won’t allow for that.
Whether you are the President of the United States, the Governor of Idaho or Jim from Twin Falls, your actions or inactions during this crisis can be documented for history to judge. Communication in 2020 is a global enterprise populated by billions of citizen diarists, journalists and, ultimately, historians. As such, the actions of every day Americans run the risk (or reward) of being judged for decades to come.
Are you acting responsibly by keeping your distance from people, not hoarding supplies, and sharing science-backed information about how to avoid contracting Covid-19?
If you have money and resources to spare, are you lending that to friends or neighbors? Are you donating that to the local food bank? Are you spending it with local businesses?
If you’re a landlord or banker, are you helping tenants and borrowers who have been thrown out of work by the coronavirus?
Are you offering whatever skills you have to help your fellow Idahoans weather this storm?
The fact that sewing clubs are stitching together masks for doctors and nurses seems like something you would read about from the 1918 pandemic. Unfortunately, it’s a modern-day story. History will judge that accordingly.
History will judge all of us in a way it never has before.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
