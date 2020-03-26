Inside Politics: History is Watching All of Us

There are also a lot of differences – not just medically, but socially. Propping up the “airline industry” in 1918 was not a thing because it didn’t exist. Pilots of the time were raining down machine-gun fire on each other over France and Germany. One of the reasons the pandemic of 1918 became known as the “Spanish” flu is because Spain was one of the few countries involved in World War I that did not censor its press. Reports of an outbreak in San Sebastian, Spain were among the first in the world.

One other difference, perhaps most importantly, is that history is watching us in 2020 in a way it was not a hundred years ago.

It’s watching all of us.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Even if a government tried to censor the press about the pandemic (which China almost certainly did earlier this year) word gets out. Facebook alone has about 2.5 billion users between its main platform, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. Despite their best efforts, our federal and state lawmakers could not ignore Covid-19 without facing fierce backlash. The connectivity of the world in 2020 is centuries beyond what it was in 1918. I understand that once Covid-19 runs its course, people will want to forget its destruction for any number of reasons. The thing is, the modern world won’t allow for that.