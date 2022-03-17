Inside Politics: Hey Democrats, Respect your Deadlines and your Volunteers!

If you ever want to meet me at 5 p.m. at a restaurant in Downtown Twin Falls on a random Tuesday, I will guarantee you this: I will be there by 4:55 p.m. and I’ll already have a table.

Yes, I’m one of those people.

I’ve become so notorious for my punctuality that a good friend of mine – who always used to show up late – now competes with me to see who can get to our meeting place first. I developed this habit from my parents who were always loading my sister and I into the car WAY too early for reaching our destination “just in case we hit traffic.” I guess it’s fitting that I worked in TV News in my first life and became a lawyer in my second life, where deadlines are a constant. If you miss a deadline in those professions, there are REAL consequences. In TV News, you can wreck an entire live show if you miss deadlines. When it comes to the law, missing a deadline can literally lose you a case before you even get to try it.

Deadlines matter, and they should.

Meeting deadlines accomplishes several things. Most importantly, it shows respect. Respect for your colleagues, your friends and the people you are serving. If I show up 15 minutes late to the 5 p.m. meeting we have scheduled, that’s me telling you my time is more valuable than yours. Professionally, when you fail to meet deadlines, you are telling your bosses, colleagues and co-workers their work is less valuable than yours.

That brings us to Sandpoint Mayor and would-be Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shelby Rognstad.

As of this writing, Rognstad is excluded from the Democratic Primary for Idaho Governor because – according to the Idaho Secretary of State – he missed the deadline to actually register as a Democrat before running on the Democratic ticket for governor. To be fair, Rognstad’s campaign is challenging this ruling. Furthermore, Rognstad claims he switched party affiliation from Republican to Democrat in the Fall of 2021, but somehow this didn’t get recorded. I’m not sure how that happened. I successfully switched my 30-year affiliation with the Republican Party to the Democratic Party in a matter of seconds, but we’ll table that for now.

Don’t get me wrong. I really like Mayor Rognstand’s desire to fight against Anti-Capitalist, Anti-Prosperity extremists in our state. I’ve written extensively about how the Right-Wing Party wants to keep you poor and chase your children out of this state so they can prop up Idaho’s elite to your detriment.

However, if you want to fight Idaho extremists, you have to respect deadlines, at the very least.

Rognstad’s campaign claims Idaho’s Secretary of State is excluding him from the ticket based on a technicality. They may be right. But, if they win, that means they get on the primary ballot based on a technicality. Either way, this is the equivalent of showing up 15 minutes late to a meeting in downtown Twin Falls because of “traffic.”

Beyond the legal wranglings of this particular case, there is a deeper and more personal failure that seems all too prevalent among too many Idaho Democratic leaders: a lack of discipline which translates into a lack of respect for the people who volunteer their time to get them elected.

If I’m a volunteer ready to knock on doors, make phone calls and solicit donations for Mayor Rognstad, what am I doing right now? Granted, he can still be a write-in candidate for Governor. However, as a volunteer, what do I tell voters? “He’s an Idaho Democrat who believes in prosperity and families, but remember, it’s spelled R-O-G-N-S-T-A-D…”

As a Democratic volunteer who has logged as many hours as anyone in this state, I can tell you volunteers respect a candidate’s commitment, organization and discipline. In other words, candidates who respect a volunteer’s time and effort. Showing up late – literally and figuratively – sends the wrong message to supporters. In a state where Democrats are always fighting an uphill battle, why would Democratic leaders choose to roll rocks down the hill at their volunteers?

Mayor Rognstad has my vote in the primary, even if I have to spell it out. But I’m not happy about it. I can’t stand when people are late.

By the way, if you don’t like this column, don’t blame me. It’s because a Democrat missed a deadline.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

