Inside Politics: Hey democrats, learn to talk football

Several weeks ago, I was knocking on doors for a Democratic candidate in a red district when I came upon a house with a Dallas Cowboys flag flying proudly from the porch. The target voter, a registered Republican, answered. I could tell right away he was not thrilled to see me. I told him who I was and why I was visiting. I gave the pitch for the candidate, noting she wanted to bring real property tax relief to the state, improve Idaho’s nationally low school funding, and force developers to pay their fair share for the impact growth is having on our communities. Although he glanced at the literature I handed him, his mood did not seem to improve. That is, until, I said, “And she does not support paying Ezekiel Elliott $90 million a year while trading away Amari Cooper.”

This got a chuckle. “Don’t even get me started,” he replied. We chatted about the Cowboys and their quarterback issues as well as the surprising strength of the NFC East. After a couple minutes, he looked back down at the literature and started complaining about Idaho’s runaway property taxes. I reinforced how State Republicans voted down real property tax relief and how my candidate would do the opposite. He went from annoyed to interested and thanked me for stopping by. What started out as a lost cause ended in a handshake.

Is this guy going to vote for my candidate? Probably not. But, he listened to the message. Who knows what he does next time around.

Baby steps.

When you are a Democrat running for office in Idaho, or if you are a volunteer for said candidate, you need every edge you can gain. Before you can convince Republicans, let alone Right-Wingers, to vote for you, establishing a human connection is a must. Considering the bulk of face-to-face campaigning occurs between August to November — aka training camp to the middle of the regular season — football seems like an easy way to forge that initial bond.

Based on actual ticket sales, the three most popular NFL teams in Idaho are the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. Their seasons thus far are instructive.

The Seahawks traded away their franchise quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason in exchange for a bunch of future draft picks. They were expected to be basement dwellers with Geno Smith as their new signal-caller. Instead, the Seahawks lead the NFC West and Smith is the most accurate passer in the NFL. It kind of reminds you of Idaho’s awesome teachers who do more with less in a state that does not invest in our kids’ long-term future. If only Idaho’s politicians invested like the Seahawks did.

The Denver Broncos got Russell Wilson and promptly signed him to a quarter-billion-dollar contract. Denver currently has the worst offense in the league. Wilson is guaranteed $165 million no matter how badly he plays. With Idaho’s politicians in the pockets of developers and commercial interests, they are guaranteed free reign to build more homes without paying their fair share for the impact new development has on our communities – no matter how harmful it is to the rest of us. In the end, Idaho families and homeowners suffer with increased property taxes and fewer open spaces.

The Raiders signed two big-name players in the offseason — wide receiver Davonte Adams and defensive end Chandler Jones — and were expected to challenge for the AFC West. Instead, they’re 2-4 and will probably miss the playoffs for the eighth time in ten years. Adams has played well, but Jones is a bust so far. Still, they expect Raiders fans to keep cheering and pay for expensive tickets. Similarly, Idaho’s Right Wing Party expects you to vote for them no matter what. The candidates may be good, they may be horrible. They certainly won’t take the time to communicate with you, let alone knock on your door, but they expect you to keep voting for higher property taxes, fewer opportunities for our kids, and nationally low wages.

Don’t get me wrong, learning about football alone will not flip seats in the state legislature. But it can spark a human connection with voters that doesn’t currently exist with Democratic candidates. Democrats must go on offense if they’re ever going to break through with Republican voters. Football may be just one small, and easy, way to do that.

It beats punting.