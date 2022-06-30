Inside Politics: Hey Democrats, are you motivated yet?

Millions of Americans and thousands of Idaho women are now, by law, second class citizens. Before long, they could be relegated to third-class status. That’s unless the United State Supreme Court takes aim at LGBTQ Americans or African-American/Latino/Asian-American’s first. I can’t imagine any of those people feel safe in Idaho right now.

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, it was not just merely a judicial decision. It was a cultural and historical shift toward minority rule in this country. Aside from supporting forced-births in half of our states – including Idaho – the decision foreshadowed even darker days ahead where birth control, gay marriage and even inter-racial marriage may be on the chopping block. If you take this line of reasoning to its logical conclusion, your jobs and your livelihood may also be on the line right here in Idaho.

What’s to stop them from taking away your healthcare by invalidating Obamacare and Medicaid Expansion?

What’s to stop them from taking away your minimum wage?

What’s to stop them from declaring your religion a cult?

I understand it’s easy to blame the Supreme Court and the Right Wing Party for this anti-American state of affairs, but we all know that’s not the case.

Democrats are to blame for what just happened in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes. However, given our Electoral College system, she actually lost the election by less than 80,000 votes spread over Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Why? Because Democrats, Independents and actual Republicans didn’t show up to vote in that election. The idea was she couldn’t possibly lose, so why even bother voting.

Well, she did. And now, tens of millions of Americans may be in danger.

There’s an old political saying that, “Democrats fall in love. Republicans fall in line.” As a former lifetime Republican, I understand that. If you want to effect change in this country you have to win first. Winning requires loyal soldiers who not only go to the polls every time there’s an election, but also knock-on doors, raise money and phone-bank. Democrats, in Idaho and throughout the country, do this when they feel “inspired.” Right Wing Party members do it as a matter of course. They don’t need to be motivated. They just want to win. Say what you will about the “political morality” of such a system, but they just got Roe v. Wade overturned after half a century of precedent.

Had Hillary Clinton become President, three of the justices who overturned Wade would still be on some Circuit Court. I’m sorry Democrats that you didn’t fall in love with Senator Clinton, but if only 80,000 more of you would have voted back in 2016, we wouldn’t be here.

This casual attitude among Democrats has infected Idaho for years. I’ve written about it numerous times. We have plenty of Idaho Democrats who will attend a rally, but not phone-bank. We have Idaho Democrats who will knock on doors in safe, liberal districts, but won’t try to flip Right Wing districts. We have Idaho Democrats who will put a Juneteenth banner on their Instagram page, but won’t sign a petition to increase education funding in our state.

That’s why we lose.

Now more than ever, this state and this country needs your maximum effort to prevent a return to apartheid in America, where the majority of the country is relegated to second-class status or no status at all. It’s not a matter of talent or resources. There are plenty of good Democratic candidates in Idaho and across the country. Democrats and Independents also have the money and numbers to support those quality candidates. What too many Democrats lack is the work-ethic, motivation and single-minded determination to win.

That’s why Roe v. Wade got overturned.

In July, the Idaho Right Wing Party Convention takes place in Twin Falls. I will bet you dollars to doughnuts their platform will include a provision that gives Idaho the option to secede. As crazy as that may sound, they may actually have the votes to do it.

While Idaho Democrats are waiting to fall in love again, Right Wingers are falling in line.

If that doesn’t motivate you to act, I don’t know what will.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

