Inside Politics: Hey Chuck, it’s Time to Walk the Walk

A funny thing happened on my way to the internet earlier this month. I came across an article in which a “Republican” was actually talking like a Republican. The Republican in question is Idaho Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder who represents a district in Boise. During the end-of-session wrap-up with the City Club of Boise, he called out the Dark-Money Anti-Capitalism Organization known as the “Idaho Freedom Foundation” – or the “IFF” for short. This is an imperial organization that gets millions of dollars from Illuminati-like donors outside of Idaho and uses that money to terrorize you, your families and your elected leaders in the State Legislature.
To this, Senator Winder said the following: “I think my greatest disappointment is how many legislators are willing to follow the direction of the Idaho Freedom Foundation. To me that’s one of the biggest threats we have to our democracy in our state is — we’ve got a small group of people that are very vocal, that are very aggressive towards anyone that doesn’t agree with them.”
As a former lifetime Republican, you can imagine how shocked I was by these words. Seeing a “Republican” actually stand up and sound strong like an actual Republican—in Idaho—is a big deal to me. Quoting from an East Idaho publication, Winder went on to say that, “more groups in Idaho need to form to counter the constant messaging that legislators receive and to stop the trend toward the ‘extreme right.’”
That’s where he lost me. And that’s where I said to myself, “Chuck, you need to walk the walk.”
Don’t get me wrong. I’ve met Senator Winder many times and I believe him to be an honest and decent man. I sincerely think he is a Republican. Not an Original Republican like Lincoln or Roosevelt, but more of a Rockefeller/Romney Republican. The problem with the Rockefellers and Romneys is they don’t fight.
If Senator Winder means what he says, he needs to fight. If he’s not willing, there are organizations who can do the fighting for him and his fellow Republicans.
Several groups have been combatting the anti-Capitalist IFF for many years. They don’t have the benefit of Dark-Money millions, but they have been fighting for Democratic principles and Capitalism for years all over the state. The problem is not their philosophy, but rather the lack of support they receive in the State Legislature. If Senator Winder is really a Republican, then he needs to get his fellow Republicans together with these organizations and fight.
For example, Senator Winder claims that preserving Democracy is a priority. However, he voted to repeal Idaho’s Constitutionally-protected right to bring ballot initiatives not once, but twice. Idaho’s greatest legislative achievement in a generation was Medicaid Expansion. This is an issue that was passed by ballot initiative – including a majority of the Magic Valley – and which Winder and his fellow Republicans couldn’t get done. The group responsible for passing Medicaid Expansion is a state-wide volunteer organization called Reclaim Idaho. This is a group that has spread its message not just at the City Club of Boise or other “mainstream” outlets, but also “extreme right” radio stations in Idaho Falls (Neal Larson), Twin Falls (Bill Colley), Boise (Nate Shelman) and North Idaho (Bill Litzinger). It is the most non-partisan, Idaho-centric group in the state. If preserving Democracy really is a goal, then Reclaim Idaho is an organization Winder and his Republicans should get to know.
On the other hand, if Winder and his Republicans want to go it alone, then toughen up. Throw a punch. Whining about the IFF on some Zoom call is not enough to combat anti-Democracy in your state.
Lincoln would have thrown a punch. You know Roosevelt would have. Organizations like Reclaim Idaho already have.
It’s time for Winder and his Republicans to follow suit.
As a former lifetime Republican, I am encouraged by Senator Winder’s words. But in the end, talk is cheap. The true measure of a person is whether they can walk the walk. I understand that Democracy and Capitalism are under assault in our great state. If successful, this will make all of you poorer, less free, and more scared. Senator Winder says he wants to protect the values of freedom and prosperity.
Well, it’s time to walk the walk.
Get to work Senator Winder. Throw a punch.