Inside Politics: Hey Chuck, it’s Time to Walk the Walk

That’s where he lost me. And that’s where I said to myself, “Chuck, you need to walk the walk.”

Don’t get me wrong. I’ve met Senator Winder many times and I believe him to be an honest and decent man. I sincerely think he is a Republican. Not an Original Republican like Lincoln or Roosevelt, but more of a Rockefeller/Romney Republican. The problem with the Rockefellers and Romneys is they don’t fight.

If Senator Winder means what he says, he needs to fight. If he’s not willing, there are organizations who can do the fighting for him and his fellow Republicans.

Several groups have been combatting the anti-Capitalist IFF for many years. They don’t have the benefit of Dark-Money millions, but they have been fighting for Democratic principles and Capitalism for years all over the state. The problem is not their philosophy, but rather the lack of support they receive in the State Legislature. If Senator Winder is really a Republican, then he needs to get his fellow Republicans together with these organizations and fight.