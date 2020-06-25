Inside Politics: Hate is Not the Idaho Way

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Idaho is known for our potatoes, outdoor recreation, blue turf, and (more recently) hateful laws.

Other states, businesses, and organizations are starting to take notice of Idaho’s laws designed to legalize discrimination against LGBTQ Idahoans. Our state has a long history of undermining equality for LGBTQ Idahoans, and the legislature is working hard to further institutionalize their prejudice.

During the 2020 session, Republican legislators rammed through two separate pieces of anti-transgender legislation. The first bill requires young girls to undergo a genital exam, DNA test, or an analysis of testosterone levels to participate in high school sports. The second bill banned Idaho adults from changing the gender marker on their birth certificate. As soon as Governor Little signed the bills into law, the state got sued in federal court. The Attorney General, Democrats, and Idaho citizens warned Republican legislators these laws were unconstitutional and would almost certainly get shot down in court. They ignored our pleas and pushed the laws through. Taxpayers are now footing the bill to defend the laws in court. But, that’s not the only cost Idahoans will pay.