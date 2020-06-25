Inside Politics: Hate is Not the Idaho Way

Idaho is known for our potatoes, outdoor recreation, blue turf, and (more recently) hateful laws.
Other states, businesses, and organizations are starting to take notice of Idaho’s laws designed to legalize discrimination against LGBTQ Idahoans. Our state has a long history of undermining equality for LGBTQ Idahoans, and the legislature is working hard to further institutionalize their prejudice.
During the 2020 session, Republican legislators rammed through two separate pieces of anti-transgender legislation. The first bill requires young girls to undergo a genital exam, DNA test, or an analysis of testosterone levels to participate in high school sports. The second bill banned Idaho adults from changing the gender marker on their birth certificate. As soon as Governor Little signed the bills into law, the state got sued in federal court. The Attorney General, Democrats, and Idaho citizens warned Republican legislators these laws were unconstitutional and would almost certainly get shot down in court. They ignored our pleas and pushed the laws through. Taxpayers are now footing the bill to defend the laws in court. But, that’s not the only cost Idahoans will pay.
Just this week, California announced it would no longer allow taxpayer-funded travel to Idaho. California taxpayers do not pay for travel to states that discriminate against LGBTQ Americans. Idaho joined the list of discriminatory states alongside Alabama, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas. That’s a huge economic blow to our state. Public schools in California cannot send athletes, students, or even debate teams to Idaho. Conferences will have to be cancelled because Californians will not be able to come. Businesses with California ties will have to cancel as well. Our hospitality industry, which was already suffering from the coronavirus pandemic, is weakened even more.
California’s announcement came just weeks after the NCAA decided they will not hold events in Idaho. The NCAA values nondiscrimination at their events and that cannot be guaranteed in a state fighting to legalize discrimination against transgender Idahoans. Losing NCAA events is yet another money-loser for Idaho businesses that banked on providing products, services and hospitality to college sports fans that flock to college sports events by the thousands.
Big events bolster our economy, bring culture and entertainment to our communities, and promote collaboration across industries and governments. Idaho is being blacklisted because we are not safe for people to visit. Idaho Republicans continue to work hard to legalize hatred and the country is taking note. We are losing money and respect on a nationwide scale.
The discriminatory laws currently being argued in federal courts will likely be ruled unconstitutional. We have to do better. If we want businesses, organizations, and other states to take Idaho seriously, our state must be a destination where people don’t fear the government will actively discriminate against them. In the future, we must make Idaho an accepting place to live.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!