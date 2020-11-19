Inside Politics: Governor Little comes up short

Idaho is in a “crisis situation” and “an unprecedented and dangerous time in our state’s history.” Those are not my words. Those are direct quotes from Idaho Gov. Brad Little less than a week ago. And he’s right. Idaho’s COVID-19 cases are rocketing toward 90,000 and more than 800 people are dead as a result. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Idaho has the seventh highest case rate per 100,000 in the country. With hospitals already bursting at the seams, those numbers are not projected to get any better in the coming weeks and months.

The thing about crises and unprecedented moments in history is that they call for strong leadership. You can’t politic your way out of either one. Frankly, it should come as no surprise that Brad Little is coming up short in fighting this crisis head-on. He was never meant to be a war-time governor.