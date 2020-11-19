Inside Politics: Governor Little comes up short

Idaho is in a “crisis situation” and “an unprecedented and dangerous time in our state’s history.” Those are not my words. Those are direct quotes from Idaho Gov. Brad Little less than a week ago. And he’s right. Idaho’s COVID-19 cases are rocketing toward 90,000 and more than 800 people are dead as a result. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Idaho has the seventh highest case rate per 100,000 in the country. With hospitals already bursting at the seams, those numbers are not projected to get any better in the coming weeks and months.
The thing about crises and unprecedented moments in history is that they call for strong leadership. You can’t politic your way out of either one. Frankly, it should come as no surprise that Brad Little is coming up short in fighting this crisis head-on. He was never meant to be a war-time governor.
Ironically, given the “war” metaphor, Little is mobilizing 100 Idaho National Guard members to help with the COVID-19 response. Given where we’re at, this is akin to inviting extra pall-bearers to a funeral. However “strong” that move may appear, Little’s press conference last week was less a profile in courage and more like his version of Jimmy Carter’s “malaise” speech. Little stressed, once again, the value of “personal responsibility” in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis while continuing to fail in his responsibilities to the State of Idaho. He lamented the fact that too many Idahoans are not adhering to proven safety protocols, while failing to order a statewide mask mandate. He took the “bold” step of moving Idaho back to Stage 2 of our reopening plan, but then modified it to allow for indoor gatherings previously available only under Stage 3.
Jimmy Carter couldn’t complain his way out of what he called America’s “crisis of confidence.” Gov. Little shouldn’t think he will fare any better.
Little is clearly playing politics with the coronavirus which shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. He’s been straddling a fence between Democrats, moderates and whatever Republicans remain in this state and Right-Wingers ever since he came into office. He issued a semi-courageous veto of a bill that would have all but repealed Idaho’s initiative rights, but then took the time to whine about the 9th Circuit in his veto message. He championed a bill to modestly increase teacher pay, then proposed cutting school funding earlier this year. He signed a bill giving state employees eight weeks of paid family leave, but signed into law some of most discriminatory anti-Human Rights bills in the country.
These are not the characteristics of a leader, but rather a politician.
If the governor is really that scared of political back-lash for showing leadership in a time of crisis, maybe he should take some cues from fellow Right Wing Party leaders. North Dakota’s governor just issued a statewide mask mandate. Same goes for Utah. Even Iowa’s governor — among the Trumpiest governors in the nation — is ordering residents to wear masks in indoor settings. An Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll just a few months ago showed 58-percent of Republicans favor mask mandates. If those facts can’t assuage Little’s fears, it’s hard to see what would.
Donald Trump was right when he compared fighting COVID-19 to a war. It is. We all got drafted into a conflict that calls for us to “sacrifice” by wearing masks, washing our hands and keeping our distance from one another. Given that thousands of our fighting men and women are actually in war zones getting shot at, these “sacrifices” seem trivial by comparison. But even these basic measures seem too hard for our governor. He forgets that when you try to please everyone you often please no one. That’s why you can’t play politics with an unprecedented threat to our state.
Idaho needed a general to lead us through this self-professed crisis. A strong and decisive leader who governs with everyone’s safety in mind so we can open our state back up and get back to some semblance of normal.
Instead, we got Brad Little.
We’re all paying the price as a result.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
