About two months from now, the national COVID-19 emergency will officially be over. At least that’s what the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is telling us.

Why they picked May 11 to be the official end of the pandemic, I couldn’t tell you, but there you go. Mark it down on the calendar and have an extra May celebration a week after Cinco de Mayo.

I suppose May 11 is as good a day as any to put an official end to this global nightmare. According to HHS, daily COVID cases are down 92% since January 2022, COVID deaths as down more than 80% and new COVID-related hospitalizations are down about 80%. Nearly 270 million Americans have at least one of the COVID vaccines, or about 81%.

Scientists will be assessing the nation’s response to this once-in-a-century outbreak for years to come and I doubt we’ll gain consensus on how to handle the next one. God-willing, that won’t come for another 100 years so we won’t have to worry about it.

My only hope is the next time around, we can separate politics from the illness, although that’s probably wishful thinking. Looking at the data on how different states responded to the pandemic shows politics did not necessarily lead to results.

Let’s look at Idaho. If you’re on the left, you’d probably expect the Gem State performed pretty poorly. After all, in Idaho, only about 63% of residents have at least one vaccine dose, while just 55% are considered to be fully vaccinated.

The three counties with the highest percentage of people with at least one shot are not surprising: Ada, Teton and Blaine. Although, relatively speaking, Bannock and Bonneville counties fared pretty well by Idaho standards, at more than 63%.

That being said, Idaho’s COVID-19 death rate was 34th highest (or 18th lowest) in the nation, according to Statista.com, at 302 per 100,000 residents. Indeed, Idaho’s death rate was substantially better than New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

If you’re on the right, this may provide some level of vindication. After all, you’re likely of the belief the federal government overreached, that the vaccines don’t work and much was made over nothing.

The statistics don’t bear that out, either. Of the top 10 states in terms of COVID death rate, six are ruby-red states, two are purple and two are blue (New Mexico and New Jersey).

Also, regardless of what you may hear on the campaign trail, Florida was not great. The Sunshine State had 35,000 cases and 402 deaths per 100,000 residents, making it one of the deadliest places in the nation through the pandemic.

So, what can we learn from this experience to make it more tolerable the next time around? Seriously, I’m asking, because I don’t have a clue.

Can Idaho be a template for future pandemics? A sizeable percentage of the population refused to follow basic safety protocols or get vaccinated, and our state leaders weren’t exactly proactive in fighting the scourge. Heck, we have a state lawmaker proposing a bill that would make it illegal for people to administer COVID vaccines.

And yet, Idaho performed pretty well considering. Meanwhile, some states that took the COVID-19 bull by the horns, stressing public safety, science and data, fared considerably worse.

It all seems a little random.

If we can’t take the politics out of the next pandemic, I guess I’d like to take the anger out of it. For those who don’t believe in vaccines and public health guidance, just let the rest of us do our thing. And for those who think anti-vaxxers are Neanderthals, just stay away from them.

I won’t try to predict the future response to the next pandemic, but public health officials will likely have to deal with a substantial portion of the population that doesn’t want to hear, or won’t believe, anything they say. I fear the randomness will play out all over again, no matter what advances are made between now and then.

Unfortunately, that’s something neither science, religion nor politics can fix.

In the meantime, I’ll raise my glass to May 11. It’s as good a day as any.

Until next time.