During my military career, I had the opportunity to live and work across the globe. I experienced life in Southeast Asia, Southwest Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Beyond the sameness of flag and mission, the one common insight from my duties in foreign lands was the impact that America has had on other nations’ political, social, religious, cultural, economic and military cultures. In virtually every case these effects were predominately positive.
Both America and the host nations benefited from the exchanges in ways that made life easier for a small-town American like me to operate in foreign countries. For one, conversational English and written English on traffic signs and business signs became ubiquitous — and with reason. English is the language of Hollywood, international banking and international aviation. (And don’t pooh-pooh Hollywood movies’ influence on foreign audiences.) English is the international common tongue for both the internet and the press. And, perhaps most importantly, at least for me, the American dollar is the global standard for the value of street money. I have never been any place where locals rejected an American dollar. Furthermore, in Trumpian vernacular, I actually have been in some real s—hole countries. In essence, if globalism had been a war of nations, America was the hands-down winner. And why would anyone complain in victory?
Yet, here we are, complaining. At least Mr. Trump is.
I was dumbfounded when I heard President Trump state to the United Nations General Assembly that America will no longer follow the heretofore mutually beneficial foreign policy of globalism. Instead, he announced the end of the Pax Americana at its finest hour and his intention to replace it with a new policy of national patriotism. He further suggested that other nations do likewise. I don’t even know what this means since all nations have always operated primarily in their own self-interest. And they always will. The belief that an economic rising tide floating all boats and not just America’s boat is evidence of globalism’s failure rather than an affirmation of its success is nonsense.
Or, is Trump hoping for a militarily resurgent Germany or Japan provoking a WWIII scenario that would prove a nightmare for China, Russia, and Korea, not to mention the global economy? I don’t know what the definition or objective of Trumpian patriotism is since I was never taught that globalism and patriotism were mutually exclusive. But, as an American soldier combating radical ideologies abroad, I knew of someone who did: Osama bin Laden.
I first heard of bin Laden in 1993 while working in Somalia. His name resurfaced again while I was working in the Balkans a few years later. I don’t know if he was physically in either country while I was there, but his influence was. People died everywhere he went. I was stationed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the time of the OPM-SANG bombing, the Khobar Towers bombing, and the bombings of the American Embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and Nairobi, Kenya. To state the obvious, radical Islamist attacks on Americans and American influence were part of my personal life long before 9/11.
These attacks were blowback because America was winning the war of global dominance and Luddites like bin Laden were losing it. I studied bin Laden and his lieutenants more thoroughly than anything else in my life. As a result, I’ve concluded that the parallels between Trump’s new patriotism policy and bin Laden’s rejection of modernity and change are stunningly similar. Both men want, or wanted in bin Laden’s case, to make their respective countries “great again” by returning to a mythical past. Osama bin Laden rejected both American influence and American presence in his home country of Saudi Arabia, the heart of Islam. Trump rejects the presence of immigrants in America and apparently wants to sell American goods and services produced by American workers only to other Americans. America is now supposed to be a self-contained economy that will somehow benefit by closing its doors to the rest of the world. I can’t see how a closed economy is supposed to work. One key difference between bin Laden and Trump is that Trump has not yet ordered an equivalent of suicide airplanes into another country’s buildings. Let’s hope it stays that way.
The reason for the attack on the World Trade Center towers lay in the name: World Trade. Trump and his acolytes, comprised of what used to be the free trade, fair trade, open borders Republican Party, Tea Party activists (yesterday’s buggy whip manufacturers and those who believe that our future is in coal-fired power plants and potato cellars) are peddling false hope. All of these groups have a fixation on life’s rear-view mirror and a total disregard for what is appearing in the windshield. To these folks, I must counsel: yesterday is gone; let it go in peace.
The post-WWII global community has been knitted together like a sturdy yarn comforter and there may well be an unruly loose end that needs an occasional trimming. But to rip that loose end from the fabric would cause the entire blanket to unravel. For those of us who poured our sweat, our blood, and our tears into the construct of globalism, deconstruction of the results doesn’t seem very patriotic. In fact, to me, it seems the opposite. How ironic it is that it may be an American President, a Manhattan New Yorker no less, and a sycophantic Republican Party that accomplished what Osama bin Laden failed to via the deaths of thousands of Americans. Without so much as a whimper, Mr. Trump is blithely withdrawing American leadership from the world stage. Osama bin Laden’s ghost must be celebrating our surrender with a victory lap in the afterlife.
How sad and how horribly unpatriotic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.